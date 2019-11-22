LOGAN, Utah — The Boise State football team is not shying away from the high stakes on the line Saturday night at Utah State. They are embracing them.
“We love it,” nickel Kekaula Kaniho said. “Where else would you rather be than right in that spot playing in a game that matters to get back in the championship game. It came down to us and them last year, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Not only will the Broncos clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game with a win, they’ll be assured of hosting that game at Albertsons Stadium in two weeks.
A loss would make things much more difficult. The Broncos would fall into a three-way tie with Utah State and Air Force, and need a win in the final game against Colorado State just to stay alive. The tie would be determined by a set of computer rankings — a less than ideal spot.
And don’t forget about the Cotton Bowl. Wins in the final two regular season games and the Mountain West title game would keep the Broncos in contention for the spot in the Cotton Bowl reserved for the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.
There’s a ton on the line in Logan. And that’s how the Broncos want it.
“I think, as a team, we love feeling that pressure and knowing what the situation is because we’d rather be in this spot than playing just to make it to some alright bowl game,” Kaniho said. “It’s going to be fun for us to go down there and play on the road again and get to experience playing in their stadium which is a really cool place to play.”
Some Boise State fans still have nightmares about the 2015 trip to Logan when the Broncos committed eight turnovers, including a program record seven in the first half, and suffered an ugly 52-26 loss. After the game, Utah State coach Matt Wells (he’s since left for Texas Tech) called it “maybe the greatest win in program history.”
Two years ago, the Broncos went to Logan and dominated Utah State in a 41-14 win, but the Aggies are 11-1 at home since.
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have tabbed the Broncos as about 8-point favorites heading into the game. But a road game in the Mountain West is anything but a gimme, and the Broncos can look no further than the 2015 debacle as proof.
“It’s championship week,” senior defensive end Chase Hatada said. “If we go out there and get the ‘W’ then we’re going to be back on The Blue and that’s really exciting for us, so we’re carrying a little bit of extra chip on our shoulders this week.
“Everyone is pretty psyched up, but we have to go out there and do what we know how to do and everything will work out.”
There’s plenty of uncertainty at quarterback for both teams entering Saturday’s matchup, which adds another layer to all of this. Utah State’s Jordan Love, a potential first round NFL Draft pick, is questionable after leaving last week’s game against Wyoming with an undisclosed injury.
Boise State, meanwhile, might be forced to give a third-string quarterback his first career road start. It’s unclear if starter Hank Bachmeier or Chase Cord will be available. Both missed last week due to injury, and Bachmeier has missed three of the past four games.
Jaylon Henderson passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first start last week against New Mexico, but that was at home. The atmosphere will be much different at Maverik Stadium, where Utah State fans know they could save their season with a win over the Broncos.
Boise State also will be without safety DeAndre Pierce and could be without STUD Curtis Weaver, who left the New Mexico game due to injury and was seen wearing a boot on the sidelines later in the game.
Whoever takes the field for the Broncos will know what they are playing for.
“I think it’s a different feel when you get to the end of the year and you’re in it,” Harsin said. “Have you put yourself in position at the end of the year to play for something? Some teams are just playing for pride. Some teams are playing for a championship and we obviously have an opportunity to play for a championship.
“You win once a week, right? Utah State is it. There’s no other games beyond that. For us, that’s the focus. And really the focus is being on the road and that environment. It’s tough to win there.”
Harsin explained the situation to the team earlier this week to make sure everybody knew what was on the line.
“He pretty much told us, no hiding from it — this is the game that’s going to be the play-in game,” Kaniho said. “If you win this game you go to the championship. If not, you have to rely on other people. We’re trying to take it into our own hands.”
A win for Boise State takes care of everything. But should the Broncos lose to Utah State, they would need Air Force to win each of its final two games against New Mexico and Wyoming to ensure a three-way tie atop the division.
If Air Force were to lose and the tie was just between Boise State and Utah State, the Aggies would win the Division due to the head-to-head tiebreaker should they beat the Broncos.
“We’re very lucky at this point to be able to control our own destiny,” linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “We have to treat it as if we didn’t take care of business in this game it’s not going to work out for us. That’s how we’re approaching it.”
The scenario is similar to last year when Boise State and Utah State played on The Blue in the final regular season game. It served as a de facto Mountain Division title game, with the winner assured of winning the division and playing in the championship game the next week.
It’s not quite as clear-cut this year because the Broncos would technically still be alive with a loss. But the talk this week was that they don’t want to leave anything for chance.
It’s the spot the Broncos hoped to be in when the season started — a big game with a lot on the line.
“Everything we’ve worked for up to this point, this week is another opportunity to go out and clinch that,” safety Kekoa Nawahine said. “This started a long time ago. It’s exciting. We get to go out just like last year, it’s the same scenario as last year where we get to play a good team. And it’s an away game for us so that presents a different challenge.
“It’s exciting to be able to still have an opportunity to work towards the goal that you set before the season even started.”
Kick off is set for 8:30 p.m. from Maverik Stadium in Logan and the game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.