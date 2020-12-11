LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Boise State football team was having breakfast at the team hotel two Saturdays ago in Boise when coach Bryan Harsin gathered the three captains together to deliver a message he never imagined having to give. A few minutes later he informed the entire team.
The Broncos’ game later that day against San Jose State was being canceled.
After five weeks of avoiding any COVID-19 related changes or cancellations, the biggest fear of Boise State’s players and coaches was finally a reality. A week of practice and preparation had been all for naught. There was no game to play.
Four days later, it happened again. The Broncos were informed last Wednesday that the road game at UNLV had also been called off.
The sting of two empty weekends in the middle of the season was an experience like no other. But it's served as a harsh reminder about how quickly things can change.
Any game the Broncos are lucky enough to play could be their last. And the players hope to take that mentality with them into War Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. today when they play Wyoming on CBS Sports Network.
“Absolutely, and I don’t think you get that feeling until it actually happens and until someone rips that game away from you,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “Before the game got canceled (two weeks ago) we’re just operating like a normal season and we’re anticipating the rest of our games, so when one gets ripped away, it’s like ‘boy, was that our last game?’
“They could cancel this one, they could cancel the next one — we don’t know. It really makes you appreciate the meetings and practice and obviously game day.”
Boise State started the 2018 First Responder Bowl against Boston College before the game was stopped and eventually canceled midway through the first quarter due to severe thunderstorms. Last year the Broncos had the season opener in Florida moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee roughly 48 hours from kickoff due to an impending hurricane.
Two Saturday ago it felt different. Games have been canceled by the dozens this season due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Broncos had avoided any issues. They had some players out due to positive tests of contact tracing, but the Broncos had found ways to play.
With the number of positive COVID-19 tests decreasing for a third straight week, the Broncos were focused on a huge matchup with the undefeated Spartans. That was until late Friday evening, less than 24 hours prior to kickoff, when the final batch of test results and subsequent contact tracing landed the Broncos with not enough defensive linemen to safely play the game.
Only nine of the 100-plus players on the team would have been out due to COVID-19 protocols. But they were the wrong nine, which meant the highly anticipated matchup between maybe the best two teams in the league was off.
After it happened again the next week — the reasons are still unclear — the Broncos knew there were no assurances they'd play at Wyoming or next week in the conference championship.
So when the Broncos got word that Saturday's game is on, they boarded a charter flight to Laramie on Friday afternoon with an even greater admiration for the opportunity to suit up against the Cowboys.
“We always talk about every play giving it your all because you truly never do know when it’s going to be your last,” senior captain and linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “You have to have that mentality of understanding how important it is to go out there and give it your all because at the end of the day we can’t control whether a game gets canceled or whether we get injured.
“Just go play your hardest while you can because at the end of the day we have to focus on what we can control, playing hard and fast.”
On the field, Wyoming (2-3) is coming off a surprising loss to New Mexico in Las Vegas. The Cowboys have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, but have been dealing with a number of injuries at quarterback and running back. Boise State arrives as a 13-point favorite.
But Boise State has no plans to look past the Cowboys or anybody else at this point. Just getting to play the game is something they weren’t sure would happen. And their hope is to make the most of it for all 60 minutes.
“You knew going into the season it could happen and you saw it happen to other people and you feel for them, but when it happens to you, it really sinks in,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “These guys put in a ton of work and so do our coaches and you wouldn’t spend that much time and effort and be away from your families and stuff if you didn’t want to play.
“When it happens to you, it really hits you.”
It hit the Broncos like a brick wall — twice. And while they are hoping to play the rest of the season uninterrupted, nothing is a guarantee.
As painful as the cancellation was, the Broncos hope to use it as motivation against Wyoming.
“We definitely have to be grateful for what we have and the opportunities we have to play this game,” tight end John Bates said. “You can never take anything for granted because like last week, the game could be taken from you. We have to be grateful every single day.”