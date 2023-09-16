BOISE — After back-to-back games of giving up 500 yards of offense to open the season, the Boise State defense wanted to avoid another disaster at the hands of a high-powered opponent.
Consider their showing in Saturday’s 42-18 win against North Dakota a success.
Boise State held the FCS’s top offense, one that came into the game averaging 548.5 points per game, to just 183 yards on offense. All game long, the Broncos put pressure on quarterback Tommy Schuster, not allowing the four-year starter — who had come into the game completing 76.8% of his passes on the season — to ever get any rhythm going.
“I think we’ve had a lot of confidence this year, but I think it’s just been the consistency aspect of things,” said linebacker Marco Notarainni, who had a team-high 13 tackles and a sack that led to a fumble. “I think we showed that a little more today on defense, which was awesome.”
Boise State (1-2) came into the game ranked 129th in the nation in total defense, having been picked apart by Washington quarterback Michael Penix in the season opener in Seattle and having no answer to UCF’s balanced attack last week in their home opener.
On Saturday, the Fighting Hawks were limited to an average of 2.8 yards per play. And while North Dakota (2-1) were able to score three touchdowns on the Broncos, two of them were on drives that started with a short field thanks to Boise State turnovers.
And even though North Dakota might have been an FCS opponent, coach Andy Avalos said the Fighting Hawks were still a powerful offense to contend with.
“We’ve seen this team play FBS schools, Power 5 schools, move the ball, put some points up and do some good things,” said Avalos. “Our guys, they understood that. They know the type of team that was coming in here today. And I’m just really proud of the defense, how they handled that. There were a variety of gadgets we had to defend today. That offensive line we faced today, that’s a good offensive line. The toughness they play with, with the mentality they play with, it challenged us today and it was good for us. It gives us an experience to learn and grow as we move into conference play.”
One position that stepped up after having a rough two games to start the year was the defensive line.
Boise State came into the game with just two sacks on the season, both coming from linebackers. On Saturday, the Broncos were able to get to Schuster six times, with defensive linemen Ahmed Hassanein, Demitri Washington and Braxton Fely each getting credit for sacks.
In total, the six sacks resulted in a loss of 50 yards
“I think we put a little more emphasis on it today,” Notarainni said about putting pressure on Schuster. “The coverage in the back end, they were able to stay on their 1-on-1s and hold them off, and pull the quarterback up. The quarterback was getting the ball out pretty fast, so it was hard to get pressure on the quarterback in the beginning of the game. But once the DBs picked it up a little bit, we were able to get a lot more pressure on him.”
And as good as that sack total was, Avalos said it could have been even higher.
“We missed a fair amount of sacks today, too,” said Avalos. “We can do a better job making sure that we’re more in the open field. Even in the pocket, we call it the open field because the quarterback has the mobility to move in there. We got to do a better job of tracking and working on our legs, so we can get him down. But it was awesome to see we got the quarterback off the spot and we actually sacked him and created some takeaways, as well.”