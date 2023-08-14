Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Eric McAlister emerged as a deep-play receiver for the Boise State football team last season, helping the Broncos' newfound offensive scheme pick up quick yards after Taylen Green took over as quarterback and Dirk Koetter came on as interim offensive coordinator.

For the Broncos, that was exactly the production the team needed from the then-freshman. While the deep route figures to be a big part of his game as a sophomore, McAlister is determined to show fans that he can do so much more.

