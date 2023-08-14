BOISE — Eric McAlister emerged as a deep-play receiver for the Boise State football team last season, helping the Broncos' newfound offensive scheme pick up quick yards after Taylen Green took over as quarterback and Dirk Koetter came on as interim offensive coordinator.
For the Broncos, that was exactly the production the team needed from the then-freshman. While the deep route figures to be a big part of his game as a sophomore, McAlister is determined to show fans that he can do so much more.
“Being able to run after the catch and knowing how to run multiple routes, besides being the guy that goes deep,” McAlister said when asked where he’s improved most this offseason. “Slants, go (routes), pitches, all of it. That’s probably where my game’s improved the most.”
With a preseason injury to wide receiver Latrell Caples, McAlister may just get a chance to prove his versatility. Even with Caples' season-ending injury, the Broncos still have a deep receiving room with a pair of sixth-year seniors in Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs. Add in freshman Prince Strachan and there could be a bit of shifting among the wide receiver position, at least early in the season.
And with McAlister trying to make himself more versatile, that could lead to added opportunities on the field this season.
“Eric has done a really nice job,” new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said about McAlister’s offseason. “I think at that position, it always comes back to consistency. I’ve been fortunate to coach that position for many years and the amount of running that those guys do on a daily basis is probably the highest workload of the team. For Eric, it’s just going to come down to consistently playing at the pace that he can play at. Because when he’s fresh, when he’s playing fast, I think he’s as explosive of a guy as I’ve been around.”
McAlister didn’t appear in last season’s opener at Oregon State but played in the Broncos’ last 13 games. However, it wasn’t until his sixth game that he recorded his first catch. Leading Air Force 13-0 in the second quarter, the Broncos opened a scoring drive with Green finding McAlister deep downfield in 1-on-1 coverage for a 40-yard gain.
That proved to be just the start of his late-season emergence. He had at least one reception in six of Boise State’s final eight games of the season, with a catch of at least 20 yards in each of those six games. Against BYU, he had his first career college touchdown, catching a 9-yard reception in the end zone to give Boise State a 14-7 lead.
“I try to be the guy that you can just lean on me if you need a big play or a play here or there,” McAlister said. “I think because I’m a tall, big guy, I go deep. With my skill set I have a long catch radius, so I think that’s where they think I fit best at.”
By the end of the year, McAlister had accumulated 259 yards on 11 receptions — an average of 23.5 yards per catch. He also had four touchdowns, scoring more than a third of the times he had the ball. He may have been ninth on the team in pass receptions, but it’s hard to argue that anyone on the team made more of their opportunities than McAlister.
Assuming he had kept the same level of production per catch, had McAlister got the team-leading 51 receptions that Caples had had last year, he would have finished with 1,200 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns, which would have led the nation.
Going into his sophomore year, McAlister has gotten more involved in the playbook, so much so that teammates have started suggesting he has a future in coaching.
“Eric’s definitely stepping up mentally, physically and with the playbook,” Green said. “He’s calling out to Bush to run some plays too. We call him O.C. 2.”
Hamdan said that while several players will text him play ideas during the Broncos’ days off, there aren’t many who send as many ideas to him as McAlister.
“I think he probably plays here, does schoolwork and plays Madden all day,” Hamdan quipped. “Eric’s as awesome of a dude as there is, he’s always got funny things to say here and there. But most of his plays have him being the primary target.”
Which is fitting for a guy who is looking to take a big step forward this season. After getting a taste of success last season, McAlister only wants more this year.
“I think I’m kind of an underrated receiver, not many people know about me,” McAlister said. “But I think this is a big year. (Running back) Ashton (Jeanty) and (Green), they’re going to take a big load off the pass games. The safeties are going to come down and it’s going to be a big year to go deep.”
