BOISE — CT Thomas was on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine but finally decided to do it recently at the urging of his grandma. A few hours after getting his first dose? He tested positive.
Motivated for a big final season with the Broncos, the senior wide receiver instead was forced to miss the first 10 days of fall camp while in isolation.
“It was frustrating man,” Thomas said. “I’m like come on, this is not what I came back for. I didn’t come back to sit or be out or anything. We have unfinished business.”
Thomas, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 last summer, said he had no symptoms but was forced to work out on his own and away from his teammates. He participated in meetings virtually and had daily calls from head coach Andy Avalos and other members of the coaching staff. He played basketball alone to work up a sweat, and also went running.
But Thomas jumped right back into practice once he was cleared and was able to participate in the second scrimmage.
“This is something I’ve been doing my whole life so it was just more about me getting my wind under me,” Thomas said. “Even though I worked out at night and ran, hooped a little bit and sweated, football shape is a little different. The only way you can get in football shape is by playing football.”
Thomas said his second shot is scheduled for August 30. He’s hoping others on the team unsure about getting the vaccine will decide to get it after seeing his experience.
Previously Boise State’s vaccination rate wasn’t among the tops in the conference but it has been improving in recent weeks.
“I think we are moving towards more numbers of players on the team getting vaccinated,” Thomas said. “I don’t know how many players in the past week or so got vaccinated but I know it’s been a good amount. A lot of people are moving towards it.
“I told them to use me as an example. I can’t tell anybody to get the vaccine or what to do, but you don’t want to be in the third or fourth game and boom — you pop (with a positive test) and you have to miss another week. I just put those things in perspective and I do think we are moving towards a higher number of people getting vaccinated.”
Missing the first 10 days of fall camp wasn’t ideal for Thomas, who dropped close to 15 pounds from his frame and has big goals for his final year in the blue and orange. Thomas admitted coming back for the extra year of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic was no slam dunk, but the sour taste in his mouth from last season — losing to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship and the team electing not to participate in a bowl game — was motivation to come back.
“I’m not chasing stats, I’m not chasing individual things, honors, things like that,” Thomas said. “I really just came back because a lot of us seniors had unfinished business. I didn’t like the way we went out last year. I came back to put an exclamation mark (on his career).”
Thomas had two solid seasons in 2018 and 2019, finishing with at least 40 catches, 500 yards and three touchdowns both years. He had 20 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns in seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The 5-foot-8 Thomas actually worked to drop weight in the offseason in hopes of being quicker and faster for his final year.
“I got too big,” Thomas said. “I got up to like 188 pounds and I didn’t feel right. I felt sluggish. Now I’m around 175-180 range and I can balance my weight and move faster, jump more.
“Being a fifth-year senior I have to take care of my body. I’m trying to eat right, drink water, hydrate, things I didn’t previously do as a younger guy.”
It’s shown on the field. Thomas had a solid summer and picked up right where he left off once he returned from COVID.
“He’s making a lot of plays all over the field,” wide receivers coach Matt Miller said. “He’s going up there and competing for those ‘moment of truth’ balls which is something we stress every single day.
“For a smaller statured guy he plays a lot bigger, which is an awesome trait to have for a receiver. … I’m excited to see him take that next step as a football player.”
Thomas earned Mountain West Honorable Mention accolades last season and should be in store for another solid campaign as the No. 2 receiver behind Khalil Shakir. He’s also working in practice as both a kick and punt returner and could see action there in games.
Back on the field after a second-bout with COVID — and soon to be fully vaccinated — Thomas has plenty to accomplish before his Boise State career comes to an end. He’s got big goals — both on and off the field.
“My dream is to be the best receiver that came through Boise,” Thomas said. “I know that probably sounds crazy to a lot of people but that’s my dream. I always want to be the best at anything I do, so that’s my dream.
“My goal is to be more of a leader. I was always asked to be a leader and put in leadership roles but sometimes I would shy away from it. For me and my personal growth, it would be best for me and the team to step into that leadership role and help other guys.”
Boise State opens the season a week from Thursday on Sept. 2 at UCF.