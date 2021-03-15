BOISE — Boise State running back George Holani confirmed Monday that he missed most of the 2020 season due to a torn MCL in his left knee.
Holani, who rushed for 1,014 yards as a freshman in 2019, suffered the injury while being hit in the second game at Air Force last season.
“I took the hit and I was like, OK this feels weird,” Holani said. “I stood up and was trying to get back to the huddle, but I was kind of limping a bit and said OK I’ll take one (play) off, but I ran to the sideline and they checked on my knee and they said MCL.”
Subsequent testing back in Boise confirmed a torn MCL and he missed the next three games. He was out five weeks in all (the Broncos had two games canceled due to COVID-19) before returning against Wyoming on Dec. 12.
But he didn’t look 100 percent on his first carry against Wyoming and had just three carries for three yards and four receptions for 19 yards before leaving early due to the knee. He didn’t play in the Mountain West Championship Game the following week.
“I felt pretty good for the most part, but when I took that hit to my knee on that route I kind of felt it and kind of reaggravated it a bit,” Holani said. “So I had to take a step back and make sure I was healthy for this year.”
Holani confirmed he is 100% recovered from the knee injury and is participating fully in spring practices. The Broncos held their second practice of the spring on Monday inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.
“I’m healthy,” Holani said. “I’m back and just trying to stay healthy — mentally, physically and spiritually. It’s definitely a lot of motivation right now to come back and be able to go out there and do what I do and play with the boys and contribute.”
Holani entered 2020 with a ton of hype and high expectations after surpassing 1,000 yards as a true freshman. He got off to a nice start in the season opener, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while also catching three passes for 33 yards and another touchdown.
But then came the Air Force game, where his season was derailed on his second carry of the game.
“Last year was a pretty rough and frustrating season for me,” Holani said. “It was definitely a humbling experience. It was pretty tough, but honestly I always had the support, the players were there for me if I needed anything.
“Honestly it was just trying to get better each day. I was focused on trying to get the knee right and making sure my mental health was straight. It was all pretty tough, but I pushed through it.”
Boise State only dressed two scholarship running backs for some games last season due to a lack of depth. But they’ve brought in Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio and should get intriguing junior college transfer Taequan Tyler back after he missed all of 2020 due to an Achilles injury.
Add in returning contributor Andrew Van Buren, and the Broncos suddenly appear to have a deep group of running backs — which will be important in new offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense.
At UC Davis the running backs were a frequent target on short passes out of the backfield, and it appears the same could happen with Plough now running Boise State’s offense.
“It will be pretty interesting this year to see how we utilize the (running backs) this year,” Holani said. “Especially in the backfield, we’ll be getting out on routes a lot more and probably catching a lot of balls.”
After a frustrating 2020, Holani just wants to be back on the field this fall. Teammates, coaches and fans that saw what he did while healthy in 2019 feel the same way.
"George is an elite player and an elite young man," coach Andy Avalos said. "We're really excited about him."