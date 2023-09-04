BOISE — Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson wasted no time Monday placing the blame of Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to Washington squarely on his shoulder.
“The result that came Saturday afternoon, I take full responsibility for it,” Danielson said in the opening remarks of his press conference, two days after the Broncos gave up more points in regulation than they had since 1998. “I did not do a good job getting our guys ready for that game, and they played their tails off, they played hard. But I obviously didn’t do a good enough job from a big picture standpoint putting them in the best possible situation to be successful, and it showed up on a big stage.”
The Broncos struggled against quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a Husky offense that led the nation in passing a year ago, as Penix threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns. This week will prove to be another test for the Bronco defense as they welcome a UCF team that leads the nation in rushing through week one to Albertsons Stadium.
In Thursday’s 56-6 season-opening win against Kent State, the Knights ran for 389 yards. Running backs Johnny Richardson and RJ Harvy, as well as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, all ran for at least 80 yards, while Plumlee also passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
While this all came against a Golden Flash team that was 5-7 and finished fifth in the Mid-American Conference East Division a season ago, it still caught the Broncos' attention heading into their home opener.
“There’s no question, another dynamic quarterback in the second week that has a lot of personnel, a lot of talent, a lot of speed around him,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “Coming to play another offense that was very, very productive in the first week, we see a quarterback who is very efficient through the air within their pass game and is one of the fastest players on the field, as well.”
After Saturday’s loss the Broncos know they have a lot to fix, particularly defensively. The 56 points given up against the Huskies were the most scored against Boise State in any game since a 69-67 four-overtime win against Nevada in 2007 and the most the Broncos had given up in regulation since a 63-28 loss at Louisiana Tech in 1998, the first season of the Dirk Koetter era.
After the loss, safety Alexander Teubner acknowledged that the result was not up to the standard that is acceptable at Boise State and vowed that the Broncos would fix the mistakes they had made.
“One thing this team is very capable of is learning and not making the same mistakes twice,” Teubner said while still in Seattle. “It’s hard to say there’s anything good from a loss like this. But there’s definitely plenty to learn from. One thing we will do is put down our heads and work. Whether there’s 50-plus points on that scoreboard, or not, guys in this locker room won’t quit.”
On Monday, Avalos said that determination carried throughout the locker room after the game, as the team had what the coach called “an efficient Sunday” with players showing up on Monday ready to set turn their focus to the Knights.
“I’ve already said it, but I love this team,” Avalos said. “We’ve got some unbelievable guys. Even leaving the game, we didn’t need to watch the film to know some of the things we can and need to be more consistent with. That’s the approach this team has had. I’m excited about that and that’s why we had a very efficient productive Sunday, moving into Monday. I can’t wait to get back on the field (Tuesday) and keep rolling.”
