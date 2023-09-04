Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson wasted no time Monday placing the blame of Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to Washington squarely on his shoulder.

“The result that came Saturday afternoon, I take full responsibility for it,” Danielson said in the opening remarks of his press conference, two days after the Broncos gave up more points in regulation than they had since 1998. “I did not do a good job getting our guys ready for that game, and they played their tails off, they played hard. But I obviously didn’t do a good enough job from a big picture standpoint putting them in the best possible situation to be successful, and it showed up on a big stage.”

