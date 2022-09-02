Boise State will begin its season on Saturday night at Oregon State.
Kickoff in Corvallis is at 8:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN. According to the oddsmakers, the Beavers are favored by 2.5 points.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts:
1. It’s hard to overstate how big this game is for both teams. Oregon State has to prove last year’s 7-6 record — the Beavers' first winning season in eight years — was the beginning of a trend. And Boise State has to prove that last year’s 7-5 finish — the Broncos' first season under eight wins since 1998 — wasn’t the beginning of a trend.
2. Over the past 16 seasons, beginning with Boise State’s magical 2006 Fiesta Bowl squad, the Broncos have played in so, so many marquee games.
Not even including the Fiesta Bowls, one’s mind goes back to the 2009 LeGarrette-Blount-punch game against Oregon, the 2010 contest against Virginia Tech, when College Gameday visited a few weeks later, the 2011 season-opening win over Georgia that produced a sweet Sports Illustrated cover and so many more.
Saturday’s game against Oregon State doesn’t quite garner the hype of those matchups, but it could continue Boise State’s trend of incredible success over the Pac-12 and Power-5 schools at large.
Since 2006, the Broncos are 11-5 against the Pac-12 (including a 4-2 mark in bowl games against the conference) and 16-11 against the Power 5.
“It’s always motivation going against a team out of conference,” said safety JL Skinner. “You hear all the talk about how ‘the Mountain West is this. The Mountain West is that.’ But, I’m going to be honest with you, the Mountain West is up there with the Pac-12 if you really look at things.”
3. Most people have seen the pictures. Back in the summer, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was in Boise for an Alaska Airlines event. Boise State’s quarterbacks were asked to help out. Afterward, Wilson sat down with BSU’s signal-callers.
Cool opportunity? No doubt. Season-altering? Perhaps to Hank Bachmeier.
“I think that had a lasting impact on him,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said of Bachmeier’s meeting with Wilson. “What it means to be a leader. What it means to be a true quarterback. Not living and dying on every play.”
Even the way Bachmeier speaks to the media feels different post-Wilson. Which isn’t necessarily a negative. He is more calculated with his words, more patient in his answers — sometimes saying a lot without saying anything.
A big lesson Bachmeier took from the Super Bowl champion: “I think externally what you let yourself consume. You control your narrative internally. He is very, very selective in what he lets himself listen to, hear and tell himself.”
4. It is remarkable how the talk around George Holani has changed in the last month. And not from the media, but the Boise State coaches. At the beginning of fall camp, the emphasis was to keep the Broncos’ tailback healthy by all measures. He was hardly going to be tackled, not thrust into harm’s way for any reason.
It is natural that the caution would be thrown to the wind once real games began. But it is still incredible that the Broncos coaches basically wanted Holani in bubble wrap a few weeks ago and are now saying, as Plough did Monday, “We’re not taking George out of the game unless we have to.”
Holani has been spectacular at Boise State. He has also been injury-prone. It will be interesting what narrative persists after 2022.
5. The matchup to watch for on Saturday is in the trenches. Boise State’s defensive line versus Oregon State’s offensive line. It seems reasonable to think that’s where the game will be decided.
The Beavers’ offensive line is one of the best in the nation. They were finalists for the 2021 Joe Moore Award (given to the nation’s best O-Line group) and though they lost two starters, replaced those departures with upper classmen.
“They’re big, they’re physical,” said DT Scott Matlock. “It’s going to be a good test for us.”
Why has Oregon State seemingly always had a stud running back? Probably because those guys were running behind, pun-intended, a dam.
Meanwhile, Boise State’s D-line needs to be better in 2022. For as good as the Broncos’ defense, as a whole, was last year, they were still seventh in the Mountain West in rushing yards allowed (157.5 per game) and seventh in total sacks (28).