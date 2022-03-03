A day before spring practice began, every Boise State football coach took time to talk about their expectations for the Broncos’ upcoming 15 practices.
Here were five questions that they helped answer.
1. What will it take for QB Hank Bachmeier to take a jump in year four?
After undergoing an offseason surgery to heal a torn meniscus, Bachmeier will be available for day one of spring camp, perhaps only with a few limitations
“For the most part, Hank is going to be good to go. No one touches the quarterback anyway,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said. "He’s going to be able to get the majority of the work he’d be able to get. Rep-wise, it might need to be modified to start.”
While that might free up some additional snaps for redshirt freshman Taylen Green or Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak, this is Bachmeier’s job. There is no need for a QB battle this year, no Jack-Sears-type player to challenge for the starting gig.
Last year was important for Bachmeier. He fended off competition and, for the first time in his career, started every game, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. Under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Plough, Bachmeier was solid but didn’t make the mile-high jump some fans expected.
His completion percentage stayed the same. He threw for fewer yards per play than he did his freshman season. And that was with receiver Khalil Shakir, who spent Thursday working out at the NFL Combine.
What Bachmeier did do in 2021 was show he can excel with freedom. And he’ll have even more as a senior.
“We took such a huge step from what they used to do here offensively, what we gave the quarterback from a knowledge standpoint and an empowerment standpoint,” Plough said.
“That took a lot of learning. Now that he’s had a year to do that, the next step is really (for him to be like), ‘I understand the offense. I don’t have to worry about learning the offense. I have to worry about learning defensive structure, learning the protections and the other things I can do to help myself anticipate and maybe get the ball out a little sooner so I don’t get hit as much.'
2. How can Boise State get its run game going off the bat?
A few weeks ago, Avalos conducted one of the more bizarre signing day speeches. He turned the press conference into a PowerPoint presentation about rushing stats and bye week notes and third-down conversions. He did this unprompted — eight months before the season started.
It was striking — Boise State averaged an extra 80 yards rushing after the bye week — but was a tad odd yet showed where Avalos’ priorities stand heading into spring camp. The second-year head coach wants his team to be better at situational football and better running the ball.
The latter of those requirements falls on Plough.
Plough arrived in the Treasure Valley last year after transforming UC Davis into one of the best passing teams in the country. The Aggies were a 21st-Century football machine, throwing the ball for almost 400 yards a game. When Plough arrived in Idaho, he looked around at his personnel, at Bachmeier and Shakir, and figured he could replicate the success through the air without much balance.
“As the year progressed, what you started to realize was if we keep playing with all this imbalance, it affects our entire team,” Plough said. “It affects our defense. It affects our run game. It affects our special teams. The lesson for me to learn was, like, for us to win today, we need to run the ball.”
That’s music to the ears of new running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, the former Broncos’ assistant under Chris Peterson who spent the past dozen years at Washington.
His group will be led by redshirt junior George Holani, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound wrecking ball who rushed for over 100 yards in three of the Broncos’ final four games last year.
“Obviously we’ve seen what George can do when he gets a chance going,” Bhonapha said. “Talent-wise I think I feel like we feel about the guys we have in the room.”
3. What’s different in Avalos’ second season?
This time last year, Avalos was a first-time head coach trying to get settled, to get comfortable running and building his own program. A year later, Avalos has his bearings, his bricks laid for the foundation of Boise State football.
“We’re in a whole different place than where we were,” Avalos said. “Certain mentors said it would take 18 months, which you never want to hear. You never want it to take that long.”
Of course, but Avalos believes things are beginning to progress. Instead of getting all his players up to speed on the scheme and everyone in the football program acclimated to his expectations, the Broncos are now simply building off the structure already in place.
What does that look like?
Boise State filmed strength and conditioning workouts from last year and filmed the same one’s this winter. Talking about the difference, Avalos raised his eyebrows, peered his head back and gave the same look you would when the waiter brings over a juicy porterhouse.
“It would get you excited,” Avalos said. “I think Dale (Holste), our equipment guy, referred to last year’s as ‘slow motion’ compared to what we looked like last year.”
4. Can Boise State’s defense sustain its 2021 success?
Spencer Danielson stood in the Bleymaier Center with a mechanical pencil tucked into his right ear. If he only sported a backwards hat, the prototypical defensive coordinator look would’ve been complete.
But Danielson has earned the right to rock any style he pleases after guiding the top scoring defense in the Mountain West last season.
Danielson has been in Boise for five years, but last season marked his first as the Broncos’ sole defensive coordinator, his first calling plays.
“I learned a ton. We could probably be here all day talking about that,” Danielson said. “I think a lot of it for me is as you go through it, being able to self-scout myself and be like, ‘Hey, this was either a call or situation where I handled it the right way and here’s one that I did not,’ and being able to learn and grow from that.”
Helping Danielson this season will be a defense that brings back a ton of experience, especially on the back end. The Broncos return starting safeties JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones along with starting corners Caleb Biggers and Markel Reed. All four of those guys are at least seniors.
5. Who won’t be participating?
As part of his opening statements on Thursday, Avalos listed the players who aren’t fully healthy heading into the spring. He broke it up into three groups.
Those who will miss the entirety of spring practice: DT Michael Callahan, DT Jacson Cravens, DE Shane Irwin, MLB Jai Jones, NB Roman Kafentzis, CB Kaonohi Kaniho, CB Markel Reed,S Alexander Teubner, OL Ben Dooley, OL John Ojukwu, TE Danny Smith.
Those who will be modified in practice and non-contact: QB Hank Bachmeier, TE Tyneil Hopper and CB Isaiah Bradford,
Those who will be out until after spring break: EDGE Isaiah Bagnah, DE Andy Nwaoko, S JL Skinner, OL Garrett Curran, OL Dallas Holliday.