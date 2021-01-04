BOISE — There’s not much time for new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey to ease into his new position.
The Broncos have a football coach to hire.
Boise State is the only FBS program without a football coach, and finding a replacement for Bryan Harsin is at the top of the to-do list for Dickey and the Broncos.
“This is maybe the most important decision I’ll make as an athletic director and I’m 48 hours in,” Dickey said.
Boise State has already vetted a number of candidates and done plenty of legwork on finding a new football coach, so it won’t solely be Dickey’s decision. But he will certainly have a say.
“I would prefer not to put a timeline on it,” Dickey said. “There’s a very specific process that I believe in and that I trust and those that are around me also believe in and trust in. We’d like to hire a coach as soon as possible. If that’s three days, one week, two weeks, I can’t speak to that right now.
“Boise State has a rich tradition of success and right now it’s a great problem for us to have. There’s a lot of interest and I know there’s certain characteristics that are important to me — how you treat people, team first, work ethic, student-athlete experience, the idea of turning boys into men and preparing them for life after football. I look forward to digging in and getting this thing done, sooner rather than later.”
Late last week Kellen Moore pulled his name from consideration and signed a multi-year deal to remain as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. During Sunday’s game against the Giants, FOX broadcaster and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said he heard Moore was offered and accepted the job at Boise State before something changed to keep him in Dallas.
A source told the Idaho Press that Aikman’s account wasn’t correct, but it’s unknown just how far down the road Boise State went with Moore.
Oregon defensive coordinator and former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach Andy Avalos is the logical top choice at this point, while Montana State coach and former Boise State assistant Jeff Choate also could be in the mix.
Dickey worked with former Texas coach Tom Herman at Houston, and it’s possible he could become a candidate as well.
“What’s important to me now is to be in dialogue with Jeramiah and Bob (Carney) and Christina (Van Tol) and the folks who have been part of this program for a long time so we can move swiftly to make that hire,” Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said. “But we’re going to do what we did with the AD search. We know we need to move swiftly, but we need to move deliberately and with process. We want to make sure we’re thorough and thoughtful along the way.”
Tromp recognized the importance of the hire and the interest in it locally, saying, “from Twitter alone I could learn who our community really loved.”
Dickey accepted the job at Boise State while on a family trip 1,000 miles from his home in Waco, Texas He drove 17 hours back to Waco and quickly packed for Sunday’s charter flight to Boise. He was introduced to the media Monday and already was working to have meetings with the key stakeholders within (and out) of Boise State’s athletic department.
Aside from hiring a football coach, Dickey has plenty on his plate. Like many other schools around the country Boise State is dealing with budget shortfalls due to COVID-19. Dickey’s background is in fundraising and he said he’ll work quickly to identify ways to increase giving to help supplement the budget.
“Resources are obviously going to be a priority moving forward,” Dickey said. “My background is in fundraising and resource generation, so whatever we don’t have we’ll go out and get. That’s going to be our approach.”
As for other things on his agenda, Dickey said he hopes to speak with every employee — coach or staff member — to help him get a better understanding of Boise State’s current situation.
“There’s a lot to do,” Dickey said. “There’s a lot to dig into and a lot in terms of our staff in this department on campus and I look forward to connecting with all of them. You’re going to hear common themes including team first. It’s always going to be team before me. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets credit. That’s something we’re going to embrace.”
Asked about potential streams of revenue, Dickey said he’s already had a meeting about the potential expansion of the east side of Albertsons Stadium.
“I heard a lot about the east side and the potential revenue implications of that,” Dickey said. “There’s a lot there. I’m excited to get engaged, but I don’t know if there’s a quick fix to revenue generation. But I can assure you this. That’s going to be a big part of who I am.
“The vast majority of the experience I have in my career is on the external side. I’m looking forward to engaging those on our team and in the community that are going to help with that.”
It’s unclear how many candidates were in the mix for the athletic director position. One internal candidate who received a lot of support on social media was Brad Larrondo, a senior associate athletic director who had been with the university for 27 years.
Dickey was asked how he will win over those that wanted others such as Larrondo to get the job. He said to just give him a chance.
“I realize not everyone is going to like me, and I’m OK with that,” Dickey said. “But I’ve spent the vast majority of my 20 years in college athletics developing relationships and I have a lot of faith and confidence in myself that I can do it. I’m authentic and I’m honest and I’m transparent and I’d like to believe that’s what Bronco Nation is and they’ll see that and understand it and appreciate it and embrace it.”
But first? Finding that football coach.
“Obviously that’s an extremely important hire for us,” Dickey said. “I’m excited about that opportunity.”