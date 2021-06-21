Don Moe was back in his element Monday, helping assist visitors with tours of the Boise State Allen Noble Hall of Fame and the world famous blue turf inside Albertsons Stadium.
After a frustrating 15 months, it was another sign of normalcy.
Boise State opened the Hall of Fame to visitors Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be closed last February.
A steady flow of visitors including a pair of youth soccer teams participating in a tournament came to see the two headliners — the three Fiesta Bowl trophies and the blue turf — as well as the other plaques and items on display.
“It was crazy. There were a lot of people,” said Moe, 82, the volunteer coordinator for the Hall of Fame. “It was nice to get back in the flow.”
The Allen Noble Hall of Fame is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but Moe and other volunteers are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with questions and provide facts and tidbits about Boise State’s athletic department and the blue turf. Admission is free.
Boise State has been showing off the blue turf for years, but the volunteer program — and the tracking of visitors — started in 2016. In those five short years, visitors from all 50 states and 63 different countries have come to see the blue turf.
The three Fiesta Bowl trophies are located in a case near the entrance to the Hall of Fame, while fans can go out on a patio inside the stadium to catch a close glimpse of the blue turf.
Moe joked that whenever visitors from Oklahoma come in, he points them in the direction of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet — right in the middle of the Fiesta Bowl case. Boise State, of course, topped the Sooners 43-42 in overtime in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
“I’ll say we have something for you — one of your helmets is right over here,” Moe said with a laugh. “But most of the time the people say they don’t want to talk about that.”
Moe said roughly 90 percent of visitors come to see the blue turf and ask questions about how it came to be or the rules behind it being allowed. He recalled three visitors a few years ago from Barcelona, Spain, who were passing through town but stopped off at the recommendation of friends back home.
“They enjoyed it but they said you don’t even use the right kind of football — it’s supposed to be round,” Moe said with a chuckle.
Roughly 16,000 visitors a year check in with the volunteers, but the actual number is likely at least double that due to the hours the hall of fame is open without volunteers, or when athletes or students are brought for tours when it’s closed.
A family from Pennsylvania and a husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, were among those to stop by on Monday.
“It’s always quite interesting to see where everybody is from,” Moe said. “I’m told it’s the biggest draw for tourists in the state.”
And the doors are finally open again, so come on down.