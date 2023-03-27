Standing in a black sweatshirt with a black fanny pack slung across his chest, the main attraction held court.
Scouts from 30 of 32 NFL teams crowded around former Boise State safety JL Skinner and peppered him with the nitty-gritty questions. Skinner was asked how old he was, then about the injury that kept him out of the NFL Combine and eventually when he expected to be cleared.
These are the questions Skinner has fielded and will continue to garner until his name gets called at some point during the NFL Draft next month.
Like Khalil Shakir last year and John Bates the year prior, Skinner is the Boise State gem for NFL teams this year. After recording 64 tackles and four interceptions as a senior last season, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound safety is expected to be selected late on day two (rounds 2-3) or early on day three (rounds 4-7) of the draft.
Problem is: Skinner has always been the guy in control of his future. When things weren’t to his liking, he just worked harder. When 2020 ended poorly, he stayed in Boise to continue training. When 2021 didn’t go as he hoped, he stayed in school another year to try and win a conference championship.
To be sure, Skinner is not a fan of any mock draft that says he isn’t the best safety in this class. But, for the time being, he can’t do much to change perception. There’s no more work to do … until his name is called.
“I think I have it in mind where I know I deserve to go,” Skinner said. “But I’m just gonna keep that to myself.”
The NFL Combine was supposed to be the forum for Skinner to elevate up the draft boards, to prove he had the speed and change-of-direction ability of a first-rounder. But a few days before he left for Indianapolis, Skinner tore his pec muscle while bench pressing. His combine experience was relegated to measurements and interviews.
“I know what I would have done at the combine,” Skinner said. “I would have done some things that would’ve been pretty good. Not having that opportunity to showcase that is a bummer, because I knew what I was capable of.”
Skinner did not participate at Boise State’s Pro Day on Monday, but did get the chance to meet with a number of NFL scouts and support his former Bronco teammates.
Beyond his character or tenacity or decapitating hits, Skinner’s NFL potential gains a whole lot of credence just by watching him stand. During Pro Day, Skinner chatted with former Bronco and current Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. The size difference was minimal.
That is what makes Skinner so intriguing. A guy that quick at that size playing safety? NFL scouts just drool at the thought.
“The NFL is a matchup-based kind of game,” Skinner said. “Being able to have me plug in a play certain matchups, do certain things … A lot of different defenses run a lot of different things and you can have me at all different positions.”
While Skinner stood off to the side on Monday, a number of former Broncos showcased themselves in front of NFL eyes.
That includes:
DT SCOTT MATLOCK
Perhaps no Boise State athlete helped himself more on Monday than Matlock. The bruising interior presence for the Broncos’ defense hadn’t been getting much NFL buzz since he declared for the draft this winter.
He only posted six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a redshirt senior last season. Speed, quickness and the ability to get the quarterback seemed to be a concern — so much of a concern that Matlock didn’t even get an invite to the NFL Combine.
“Obviously that combine invite didn’t come through — and that’s alright. I understand the politics behind it,” Matlock told reporters. “It just gave me more time to train for today and I thought I turned some heads.”
More than some. Matlock, who dropped over 10 pounds and weighed in Monday at 296, was spectacular, putting up 29 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and running a 4.81 40-yard dash.
In other words, if Matlock was invited to the combine and posted Monday’s numbers in Indianapolis, here’s where they would have ranked amongst defensive tackles: shuttle — No. 1, four-cone drill — No. 1, 40-yard dash — T-2, bench press — T-3, broad jump — T-3.
“I thought I’ve had a great couple months of training,” Matlock said. “There’s always going to be room for improvement in my mind but, overall, I think I’ve done a helluva job.”
OT JOHN OJUKWU
Unlike Skinner and Matlock, Ojuwku got his chance to shine at the NFL Combine — and he was so pleased with the numbers he put up there that all he did on Monday was measurements and some positional drills.
But at the combine, Ojuwku ranked in the bottom half of almost every drill. Well, expect every drill that didn’t tracked quickness and movement. In both the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle, the 6-foot-5, 304-pound left tackle ranked in the top-five of every offensive lineman at the combine.
And, so, it isn’t so far-fetched to think that Ojukwu could hear his name towards the end of the draft.
Helping his case: The Boise native played six years in college, made 51 starts as a Bronco and is an uber-coachable player.
“I just want the shot, honestly,” Ojukwu said. “Like I know there’s a lot of noise out there … Honestly I’m just focusing on building relationships with teams and putting my best foot forward.”
S TYREQUE JONES
At the NFL Combine, Jones shared a room with JL Skinner, the two cornerstones of the Boise State secondary keeping each other calm throughout an anything-but-calm few days.
After six years wearing the blue and orange, Jones earned a spot in a number of collegiate showcase games and, eventually, got a late invite to the combine. He only participated in a few drills on Monday, deciding to stand on his 9-11 broad jump and his 4.52 40 time.
Intriguing to NFL teams about Jones is his versatility and smarts. A safety most of his time at Boise State, Jones moved to nickelback last season and was fantastic when he wasn’t hampered by injuries. At the next level, all Jones hopes is to play in the box, closer to the action.
“Whether that’s linebacker, safety or a dime or nickelback, I just want to be around the ball,” Jones said. “Just being able to show my physical play as far as setting edges and what not, I would love to showcase and do that for my career.”