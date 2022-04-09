If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats.
Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for its season-opener Sept. 3 at Oregon State.
Our sense of this team will shift before the Broncos head to Corvallis, Oregon, but the spring game at least provided some takeaways, some notes to keep in mind when fall rolls around.
Here are eight things that stuck out from Saturday:
1 Boise State kept a tough-to-follow scoring system throughout the game. Offense got points for big plays and scores. Defense got points for big plays and stops. Anyway, the defense won 42-28. One didn’t need a scoreboard to decipher that fact. The Broncos’ defense looked scary good, which means little in a spring game, but gives assurance that the losses of nickel Kekaula Kaniho and linebacker Riley Whimpey won’t doom the unit.
“The defense, we started off real hot,” safety JL Skinner said. “I think it’s a good step in the right direction for us.”
2 All throughout the spring, the offense has talked about its desire to play fast. Speed and tempo is what offensive coordinator Tim Plough claims is his bread and butter. The BSU offense looked like slugs in quick sand compared to the Broncos defense, which flew to the ball and made decisions based on anticipation rather than reaction. The defense had nine pass breakups and three picks.
Corners Caleb Biggers and Tyric LeBeauf were shut down guys on the outside. Nickel Seyi Oladipo was terrific in pass coverage, picking off a pass. And safeties Tyrque Jones and Skinner — well you know how good they are. The highlight: In the red zone, quarterback Hank Bachemeier was late on a throw along the seam. Linebacker Brandon Hawkins jumped it and tipped the pass almost perfectly into the hands of Skinner.
“Hank can’t force that ball in there like that,” Avalos said. “We have to work through the progression if the read isn’t there. And being down in the red zone, too, if you have to pull it down and run then pull it down and run.”
3 Against an offensive line without injured left tackle John Ojukwu, right guard Ben Dooley and left guard Garrett Curran, the Broncos’ defensive line had three sacks. That has been a theme of spring. Saturday was intriguing, though, because linemen Scott Matlock (precaution) and transfer Cortez Hogans (unsure) didn’t play. In their place, DT Ahmed Hassanein, DL Divine Obichere and Deven Wright started with a good amount of snaps going to DL Andy Nwaoko and DL freshman Braxton Fely.
“They pushed through not having a lot of rotation,” said Matlock, who suited up but didn’t play. “Those reps were really key for them going into fall camp.”
4 Speaking of quarterbacks, Saturday was not any of their best days. That’s OK. Most guys aren’t going to look like Aaron Rodgers with the wind howling. But the spring game further highlighted an under-the-radar spring competition The battle for the backup quarterback job.
It seemed like a certainty heading into the spring that the job belonged to Taylen Green, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman who’s got the arm to throw the ball to Canada if he wanted. Yet Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak has mightily impressed, a less-mobile pocket-passer who can sling it just as far. Vidlak was the first quarterback after Bachmeier to run the offense and threw double the passes. Still Avalos noted the competition will continue into the fall.
“Sam has a lot of talent, a great arm,” receiver Stefan Cobbs said. “Taylen and Hank are both growing, getting more mature, stepping into that leader role and leading this offense.”
5 Cobbs has been tabbed as the replacement to Khalil Shakir. And that’s not coming from the media but just about everyone inside the Boise State program. The 6-foot receiver was solid in the spring game, catching six passes for 61 yards, the most impressive of which was a crossing route where he raced past Jones and hauled in a 25-yard grab.
“He’s definitely a leader in that room,” Bachemeier said.
6. It didn’t help that Billy Bowens and Latrell Caples were out with injuries but, other than Cobbs, no wideout impressed. Davis Koetter and Austin Bolt had a couple catches but weren’t creating much space or powering upfield. On one play, Bolt caught a quick slant, turned his body and looked toward the end zone. Skinner met Bolt head on at the 2-yard line and pushed the receiver back like he was running through Jenga blocks. In some ways, Shakir’s dominance last season overshadowed the lack of depth behind him. Cobbs, likely to be keyed on every week, might not be able to create the same production without some help.
“We’re a really good defensive back (group) so we’re just trying to give them the best everyday,” Skinner said, “so when it gets to the season, we’re the best group they have to face. That’s a great offensive receiver corps.”
7. As tough as injuries have made it to judge the offensive line the past year, the spring made one thing clear: Cade Beresford is legit. The Washington State transfer played almost every snap at left tackle on Saturday and is expected to be the Broncos’ starting right tackle when Ojukwu returns. His versatility and ability to play almost every position on the line is a magnificent luxury.
“We’re really excited about what he’s done,” Avalos said. “He is awesome to be around. When OJ (Ojukwu) pops back in there with some of the other guys we got, we’re pretty excited.”
8. Amongst those who didn’t suit up in the spring game was running back Geogre Holani. This was alone out of precaution. Yet the redshirt junior’s absence gave fans a nice look at the dude who may be his replacement. Freshman tailback Ashton Jeanty has blossomed during spring camp, even scoring a 2-yard touchdown on Saturday. Holani is still the best running back on the roster, but Jeanty is a well of excitement. The 5-8, 200-pound Texas native runs the ball with this muscle twitches that makes it so hard for defenders to bring him down.
“He’s an explosive runner,” Cobbs said. “He’s good at breaking tackles and making guys miss.”