The Broncos’ defense, which ranked as one of the best in the Mountain West, had been decimated because of graduation and draft prospects moving on. A half-dozen starters left the program and a handful of other contributors hit the transfer portal. It looked like defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was gonna be forced to mold plenty of youth in 2023.
Until Tuesday.
Boise State announced that eight “Super Seniors” were returning to school for their final year of eligibility. Most notably EDGE Demitri Washington and linebacker DJ Schramm.
Washington, who missed the final few games with a shoulder injury, was arguably the Broncos’ best pass rusher until he was sidelined. For context: Washington didn’t play in four games … and still led BSU in sacks (4.5).
And then there’s Schramm, who hadn’t started a college game until this past season, and was probably Boise State’s best defensive player, recording a team-high 107 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. With fellow starting linebacker Ezekiel Noa having graduated, Schramm’s return ensures Boise State keeps some continuity at the position.
Washington and Schramm’s return is notable, too, because the pair hadn’t announced their intentions — unlike the majority of the other six super seniors returning.
That includes:
— EDGE Cortez Hogans, a former Juco transfer who started six games for Boise State and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss.
— Offensive lineman Cade Beresford, a former Washington State transfer who started nearly every game at right tackle for BSU. With the departure of left tackle John Ojukwu, it is possible that Beresford could move over.
— Offensive lineman Garrett Curran, a versatile lineman who battled injuries in 2022 but still started 10 games for the Broncos. He has the ability to play nearly every position on the offensive line, aside from center.
— Wide receiver Billy Bowens, a deep threat who really broke out late in the season, finishing the year with 32 catches for 462 yards and four scores.
— Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, who was expected to take over as the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver in 2022 but sometimes faded out of sight. He finished third on BSU with only 396 yards while catching just two touchdowns.
— Tight end Riley Smith, whose addition might just be as valuable in the locker room as it is on the field. Smith has been touted as one of the Broncos’ best leaders, but sticks at a tight end position that wasn’t used much in 2022. Though an excellent blocker, Smith caught 25 passes for 214 yards.
