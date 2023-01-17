Support Local Journalism


Finally, some reprieve for Boise State’s defense.

The Broncos’ defense, which ranked as one of the best in the Mountain West, had been decimated because of graduation and draft prospects moving on. A half-dozen starters left the program and a handful of other contributors hit the transfer portal. It looked like defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was gonna be forced to mold plenty of youth in 2023.

