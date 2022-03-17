PORTLAND — As she sat in the aisle of a late-night Southwest flight from Las Vegas, Boise State President Marlene Tromp was asked about the basketball team that caused her heart rate to spike just hours earlier.
Boise State had just won its first Mountain West Tournament title. The Broncos had locked up the greatest season in program history. They had also ensured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which meant eyeballs were going to be on Tromp’s school.
If you think March Madness appearances are great for hoops programs, they are even more valuable for admission offices. A spot in the NCAA Tournament means more notoriety, more national commercials, more people hearing the name Boise State and more 18-year olds inquiring about being a Bronco.
You’ve heard the cliche: College athletics is the front porch to a university. But, Tromp notes, here’s where Boise State is different: “The front porch matches the house,” she said.
You may be wondering: What exactly does that mean? It means that Boise State’s athletic programs embody much of what the University hopes to stand for: Toughness, grit, getting things done through adversity and doubt and obstacles.
It was on full display on Thursday. Despite a 64-53 loss to Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“They just went, you know, went down swinging,” coach Leon Rice said. “They didn't roll over for anybody. They will be remembered for a long, long time.”
Down 19 at half, the Broncos came out in the second half looking like miracle-makers. They chipped away at the Tigers’ seemingly insurmountable lead, Rice’s resilient bunch finding ways to score, ways to stop Memphis’ 6-foot-11, 250-pound center Jalen Duren, ways to keep the game within reach.
Perhaps it was fitting that the first time Boise State played a tournament game as the lower seed, it still wasn’t favored and was still outmatched physically at every position. The Broncos wouldn’t want it any other way.
“That is the Boise State way.” Rice said. “It’s blue collar. It’s toughness. It’s the underdog kind of mentality. That’s what we showed this year.”
The Broncos chopped their deficit from 19 points to just five with two minutes left. It was miraculous. Boise State attacked the paint like men with no regard for their bodies, picking up foul after foul in the lane. And the team that struggled to convert from the free-throw line went 12 for 13 in the second half.
Senior forward Naje Smith made all four of his free throws, two of which came after he tried to almost jump over Memphis’ Earl Timberlake in transition. Smith hit the floor hard, popped up and drained both his shots — which is even more incredible when you consider the circumstances.
One of a handful of Broncos severely banged up, Smith played Thursday with a broken thumb, a torn meniscus and plantar fasciitis.
“Think about that,” Rice said. “And that’s one guy. You can go through the whole roster. And they never complained. They just got up and (were like), ‘Let’s do it.’ I mean, Emman (Emmanuel Akot) couldn’t walk on Sunday. Couldn’t walk on Monday barely.”
This is a Boise State team fans gravitated toward. It all makes sense. Heck, just look at Thursday.
Smith and Akot were productive despite injury. Backup center Lukas Milner — a guy who struggled to see the floor most of the season — battled Memphis’ monsters in the paint, arguably the best Bronco in the first half. Abu Kigab — playing in his final collegiate game — seemed to will baskets in late, scoring 14 straight for the Broncos. Max Rice hit a huge 3-pointer. Tyson Degenhart took a crucial charge in the game’s final minutes. Marcus Shaver Jr. didn’t have a turnover. Mladen Armus pounded Duren in the paint and grabbed 11 boards.
Everyone had a role on this Boise State team, excelling at all the things that require zero talent.
Thursday’s result was lackluster. The Broncos’ effort was not. It was hard to lack admiration for the Broncos, who could’ve mailed in the final 20 minutes and instead played inspired basketball. Boise State got caught in a nasty uphill trek and put one foot in front of the other until there was nothing left.
“They maximized everything they could and accomplished a heck of a lot,” Rice said.