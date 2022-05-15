Despite one of the best regular-season campaigns in program history, Boise State softball will not have the chance to play in the postseason.
The Broncos, which finished just a game behind San Diego State in the Mountain West standings, did not earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State entered Sunday on the bubble which, in it of itself, is a heck of an accomplishment. The Broncos won their final dozen games, including sweeping Colorado State this week with a run differential of 31-9.
Even without the NCAA Tournament appearance, coach Justin Shults’ first season was an undoubtable success. Boise State tied a program-best with 40 wins, set a record for 19 conference victories and won 31 games away from home, second nationally to only No. 1 Oklahoma.
Boise State made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019 but hasn’t hadn’t had many positives until this year. COVID shut down the Broncos' 2020 season and coach Maggie Huffaker resigned after BSU posted a sub-.500 record last season.
Helping Boise State’s future tournament hopes: Next season will include the inaugural Mountain West Tournament, which could help provide more opportunities for the conference.
And opportunities are all any non-Power-5 program could ask for. Among the 32 at-large teams, USF and Wichita State were the only two programs not from a Power-5 conference that made the field.
What separates those two squads from Boise State? USF played 17 teams ranked in the Top 50 of RPI. Wichita State faced off against 20 such teams. Boise State played just five games against a Top-50 team.
Regardless, Boise State dominated down the stretch. The Broncos finished the season eighth in scoring and belted a school-record 74 long balls.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.