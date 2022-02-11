BOISE — What draws people to Boise State basketball is the same thing that draws them into bingo halls all over the country. No, not gambling. Unpredictability.
When the Broncos’ offense is humming, things seem random. When they are at their best, BSU’s roster turns into a bingo card, where there are many ways to win, many different configurations that lead to five in a row.
Boise State beats its opponents in myriad ways. Sometimes Abu Kigab just takes over. Sometimes Mladen Armus dominates the paint. Or Marcus Shaver Jr. drills enough big shots. Or Tyson Degenhart muscles the Broncos to victory.
Or sometimes, like in BSU’s 69-63 win over UNLV (14-11, 6-6 Mountain West) on Friday, the Broncos get a smidge here, a dash here, a pinch there and mix a team effort into a victory. Kigab scored a team-high 18 points. Degenhart tallied 15. Shaver Jr. added 13 and the Broncos got a dozen from Armus.
Boise State has won this season because the Broncos are unselfish. Coach Leon Rice acknowledges it. His players admit to it.
The Broncos (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West) have climbed to the top of the conference because their roster is full of a bunch of self-effacing stars.
To detail the extent of Boise State’s lack of egos, one just needs to scroll through a list of the top scorers in the Mountain West. Just keep scrolling. OK, a little more. Ah, there’s a Boise State player. As of Friday, Kigab’s 14 points a game ranked 15th in the conference.
The best scorer on the best team in the conference is behind two guys from Wyoming, two from Colorado State, two from a really subpar Nevada team, two from UNLV and one from Utah State, Fresno State, New Mexico and Air Force. The only team that doesn’t have a representative in the top-15 is San Jose State, which hasn’t won a Mountain West game this season.
All that is to say, Boise State is not reliant on a good game from its star player to win a game. The Broncos’ Friday opponent is the exact opposite. The Runnin’ Rebels are led by the guy who sits atop of the conference scoring list: senior guard Bryce Hamilton.
UNLV’s 6-foot-4, 205-pound do-it-all leader looked unstoppable at points against a Boise State team that was missing 6-foot-8 guard Emmanuel Akot to an injury. Hamilton lit the Broncos up for 32 points, bumping his average even more.
But on Friday, Hamilton’s one-man show wasn’t grand enough to outduel Boise State’s five-headed monster. So as the UNLV monster took firm grasp of the Mountain West’s scoring title, the Broncos came a step closer to notching the conference’s outright title.