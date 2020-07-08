BOISE - Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. has decided to put his NBA dream on hold for another year and return for his senior season with the Broncos.
The news is huge for Boise State, which should have arguably the most talented of the Leon Rice era next season and be among the favorites to win the Mountain West Conference.
Alston, who led the Broncos with 17.3 points per game last season, made the announcement Wednesday morning on his social media platforms.
"Over the course of the last several months, my family and I have evaluated the best course of action for me to continue to grow as a person and as a basketball player in order to best position myself to achieve all of my goals and dreams," Alston wrote. "Based upon the feedback I have received, I know the NBA is a viable option for me for the 2020-21 season and I’m incredibly confident in my ability to compete against the best players in the world.
"I also know that I have unfinished business at Boise State and still have tremendous room for growth in my game. The opportunity to showcase my growth while working side-by-side with my teammates and coaches every day to improve and to pursue a Mountain West championship is an opportunity and life experience that I cannot pass up!"
The 6-foot-9 Alston declared for the NBA Draft in late March but maintained his college eligibility. There were no private workouts with NBA teams due to the pandemic, but he had virtual interviews with several teams to gauge his NBA stock.
Another factor may have been the NBA Draft being pushed back to October due to the delay in the NBA season, well after the fall semester and practices for the upcoming college season will have started.
With Alston's return the Broncos should have one of the most athletic teams in program history. Boise State returns two starters in Abu Kijab and RayJ Dennis and adds four Division I transfers that sat out last season including two from Arizona - Emmanuel Akot and Devonaire Doutrive - that were top-100 recruits out of high school.
Both Alston and coach Leon Rice are scheduled to meet with the media Wednesday afternoon so check back to this story for updates.