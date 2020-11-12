BOISE — It wasn't a perfect performance by the Boise State defense.
But it wasn't 573-yards, 51-points bad, either.
Six days after struggling in a 51-17 loss to BYU, the Broncos showed strides on the defensive side of the ball Thursday, doing what they needed to take a 52-21 win against Colorado State.
Riley Whimpey, who called the Broncos' defensive effort last week “embarrassing,” seemed to take things personally, leading Boise State with 13 tackles, matching a career high. Boise State finished with three sacks of Colorado State's two quarterbacks, including two by defensive end Shane Irwin, a Long Beach Community College transfer.
“Last week a lot of things definitely weren't going our way,” said Whimpey. “We did a lot of reflection, I did a lot of reflection, personally. I tried to come back and do every little thing that I could in order to put ourselves in a better possession to win. Coming out there I did our D-Line did a great job keeping the offensive line off of the backers and allowed us to make some plays tonight.”
It was a big difference from last week's loss to the Cougars, in which the Broncos allowed five straight touchdown drives to open the second half, allowing a 16-3 halftime deficit to get out of hand. BYU averaged 8.8 yards per offensive play in that game, picking up a total of 25 first downs. Thursday, the Rams averaged 4.5 yards per play and picked up 15 first downs.
“I thought we tackled better,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We did cover better, and still there's opportunities where we're going to continue to make more plays on the ball. But it from the game we played against BYU to now, you take the game that you lost, you learn from it, you move on and tonight we were able to apply that in the win.”
More impressively, the Broncos' defense did it without eight players on the two-deep roster. Boise State was missing plenty of key pieces, including three of its top four nose tackles — Scale Igiehon, Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums — as well as defensive tackle Jackson Cravens, linebacker Brock Miller, safeties Evan Taylor and Roman Kafentzis and cornerback Tyric LeBeauf.
Boise State didn't give a reason why any of the players weren't dressed, other than Freeborn and Gums, who Harsin said after the game suffered season-ending injuries. Boise State announced before the game that 14 players would miss due to COVID-19 related reasons. Nine of the players tested positive and five more were in contact tracing.
“We had some injuries and things that kept guys out and that group was pretty thin,” Harisn said.
Early on it looked like it had the potential to be a statement game for the Broncos defense. Colorado State went three-and-out on its opening drive, setting up a blocked punt and touchdown by cornerback Avery Williams to give the Broncos the early lead.
The Rams went three-and-out on their second and third drives of the game, all before Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was able to take his first snap of the game.
“That shows our heart and our character as a team,” said Williams. “The fact we can come off a tough loss, three games in 13 days, and play every game like it's a championship game.”
The Rams didn't cross midfield until their fifth drive of the game.
On that drive, the Broncos were able to force the Rams into a field goal attempt, which was blocked by defensive tackle Scott Matlock and returned 91 yards by Kekaula Kaniho for a touchdown.
Colorado State finished the first half 0 for 8 on third down attempts and was 1 of 15 for the game.
“As a defense, winning those money downs, it's great for us when we get them in those long first downs,” said Kaniho. “That's not the kind of team they want to be. They want to be able to keep it close and short and be able to pound the ball or use a play-action pass. So we really just got excited to win on first and second down and get them in some of those longer situations.”
Boise State also got an interception in the first half by JL Skinner, just the second turnover of the season by the Bronco defense and the first since Tyric LeBeauf had an interception on the final play of the season opener against Utah State.
“When things are going your way and you're executing, the energy's there, you're having lots of fun,” said Whimpey. "It was an awesome game, and we enjoyed it, for sure.”
But the second half struggles returned early in the third quarter for Boise State, as the Rams opened the half with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. Backup quarterback Todd Centieo led the Rams on a seven-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 21-yard pass from Centieo to Trey McBride.
Then after Williams fumbled the kickoff return, the Rams were set up with a short field, and Trey McBride scored on a 21-yard run, cutting the Broncos' lead to 42-21.
But that was about the extent of Colorado State's offensive success, as the Rams went three-and-out on each of the next five drives, picking up just a total of five yards on those drives.
“We just came to came to the sideline and said 'everybody needs to lock back into their keys, do their job, don't try to do too much and really get back to what was working in that first half,'” Kaniho said. “I think it was guy really focusing back in.”