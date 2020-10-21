BOISE -Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey is leaving his role and will be reassigned to a University-level fundraising position.
Senior associate athletic director Bob Carney will serve as interim athletic director while a national search is conducted for Apsey's replacement.
Boise State made the surprising news Wednesday morning in a press release.
"It has been a privilege for me to be a part of Boise State Athletics for the past 21 years, both as an athletic director and senior level administrator," Apsey said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to have been able to work with such incredible people while serving our amazing student-athletes that wore the Blue and Orange. I want to thank each of them for being so committed to the student-athlete experience both academically and athletically. With Dr. Tromp’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to innovation and growth, Boise State and Bronco Athletics will continue to rise to the next level.
“I will be stepping away from the duties of athletic director and focusing my energy on the financial challenges we currently face by continuing to advance our fundraising efforts at Boise State.
“I also want to sincerely thank our donors, season ticket holders and corporate partners for the role they have played in our continued success both on the field of competition and in the classroom. We would not be where we are today without their support.”
It would seem unlikely that the decision was Apsey's alone given his move to a newly-created fundraising position for the University. A prominent Boise State booster told the Idaho Press Wednesday that "this has been in the works" for a while because in part, "a lot of of donors and coaches are frustrated with him. No vision."
Apsey started at Boise State in 1998 as a senior associate athletic director and was responsible for the fundraising and completion of several new athletic facilities and improvements. According to Boise State, that list includes the Caven-Williams Indoor Sports Complex ($10 million, 2006), the Stueckle Sky Center ($37 million, 2008), the Arguinchona Basketball Complex ($3 million, 2011) and the Bleymaier Football Center ($22 million, 2013).
He left to become the athletic director at Carroll College for the 2014-15 season before returning as athletic director at Boise State in 2015.
Apsey was recently honored as a finalist for the Sports Business Journal's Athletic Director of the Year. Under his leadership, Boise State finished as the top athletic department from a Group of Five school in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup in each of the two years prior to the pandemic.
“On behalf of our entire Boise State University community, I want to thank Curt Apsey for the tremendous role that he has played in helping our student-athletes achieve unparalleled successes over the past five years,” Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a statement. “In this new role, he will continue to work on behalf of our athletics department but also can put his tremendous skill set to work for our entire university during this critical time.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...