It’s been almost six weeks since this Boise State season began on a dark night in Corvallis, Oregon.

Six weeks filled with disarray, with a quarterback competition, an ethical debate on cheering and booing, an offensive coordinator getting fired, a four-year starting quarterback hitting the transfer portal, a former NFL head coach taking the reins of the offense and a 6-foot-6 squint-and-you-might-see-Vince-Young type of guy reinvigorating the energy around this football team.

