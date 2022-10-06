It’s been almost six weeks since this Boise State season began on a dark night in Corvallis, Oregon.
Six weeks filled with disarray, with a quarterback competition, an ethical debate on cheering and booing, an offensive coordinator getting fired, a four-year starting quarterback hitting the transfer portal, a former NFL head coach taking the reins of the offense and a 6-foot-6 squint-and-you-might-see-Vince-Young type of guy reinvigorating the energy around this football team.
Yes, each of those points is offense related. That has been the early story of this 2022 season so far. It has been the burning building that folks can’t take their eyes off — because, well, it shouldn’t be up in flames and because it’s natural to want to think of solutions.
But there’s a chance, long in the future, this season won’t be remembered for any offensive reasons but, rather, as the season of Boise State’s greatest defense.
That’s a bold claim. No doubt, these next seven games will determine if that’s true or not.
But at this point in the season, Boise State’s defense is statistically on pace to be the best in the program’s recent history. And, for the point of this discussion, recent history is 2006 and on — everything from the first Fiesta-Bowl season to present day.
“Across the board, it’s just our guys really finding ways to prep and do a really good job of understanding, ‘OK, how are we being attacked?’ Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “(Whether) a defense plays with confidence or doesn’t play with confidence is created with how a team handles their prep from Sunday to kickoff.”
Right now, the Broncos defense ranks in the top-30 nationally in nearly every statistical category. Like total defense (5th), passing yards allowed (2nd), rushing yards allowed (27th), points allowed (28th), third-down defense (3rd) and even tackles for loss (T-27th).
OK, those are vague rankings. Let’s try and put them in perspective.
Through five games, Boise State is allowing 237 total yards per game. Broken down, that’s 102 rushing yards and 134 passing yards a game.
Where do those numbers rank in recent Boise State history?
Well, no Bronco defense has ever given up less total yards per game. Only twice did a BSU defense ever stay under 300 yards — in 2006 (284 ypg) and 2010 (255 ypg). Those two squads lost one combined game.
Along with that, no Boise State defense has allowed under the 134 passing yards the Broncos are giving up. And only that legendary 2006 Fiesta Bowl team gave up less than 102 rushing yards, holding teams to just 89 (!).
So, yes, at this pace, this is probably the greatest Boise State defense of all time — at least statistically.
“That’s the biggest thing: Guys not pressing and trying to do too much,” said safeties coach Kane Ioane. “Just stay within my lane. Stay in my role. Do my assignment. Do my job. And when that happens, good things happen for our entire defense.”
And it does have phenomenal talent. Perhaps no superstar like the Broncos had in Kyle Wilson and Shea McClellin and Leighton Vander Esch, but a bunch of really solid playmakers.
Safety JL Skinner and defensive tackle Scott Matlock seem likely to be drafted. EDGE George Tarlas and safety Tyreque Jones are as good as anyone in the conference at their position. And the linebacking tandem of Ezekial Noa and DJ Schramm has been the bright spot of this defense, combining for 65 tackles and 7.5 TFLs.
“We’re all locked in right now to what we have to do,” said Skinner.
The caveat is an awful Mountain West that has dropped Boise State’s strength of schedule to 119th in the country. San Diego State, which the Broncos beat last Friday, is having a down year. So is Boise State’s opponent on Saturday, Fresno State — which is without the services of star quarterback Jake Haener.
The Bulldogs currently have the best passing offense in the Mountain, which isn’t saying a whole lot for a conference that has nine schools ranked 100th or worst nationally in passing offense.
There is a path for Boise State’s defense to continue its torrid start to the season. Mix that with a competent offense and, all of a sudden, the Broncos look like the Mountain West favorites once again.
And if that happens, no doubt much of the credit will be poured onto quarterback Taylen Green and new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter for the complete overhaul. But history, and the stat book, might remember Boise State’s defense more fondly.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.