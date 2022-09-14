Boise St BYU Football

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) breaks free from BYU defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) during a game Oct. 11, 2021, in Provo, Utah.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The stats don’t paint some sort of Da Vinci masterpiece.

In Friday’s win over New Mexico, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier went 16 for 27, throwing for just 170 yards, three scores and an interception.

Recommended for you

Load comments