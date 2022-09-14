The stats don’t paint some sort of Da Vinci masterpiece.
In Friday’s win over New Mexico, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier went 16 for 27, throwing for just 170 yards, three scores and an interception.
But context is important.
Before the game, no one was sure if Bachmeier was going to be trotting out with the starting offense ... or be relegated to the sideline, wearing a headset and shouting out plays just as he was in the second half of the Broncos’ season-opening loss to Oregon State.
After committing three turnovers on BSU’s first six drives against the Beavers, Boise State coach Andy Avalos benched Bachmeier for freshman Taylen Green, who rushed for a pair of scores. The Broncos’ coaches entered the next week baffled by Bachmeier’s play and uncertain about his future.
“He’s got to make a decision as a man what he’s going to allow to be in and what he’s going to allow to be out,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said last week. “We can only teach that so many ways before, as an adult, you decide what you’re going to listen to and what you’re not.”
You do not hear stuff like that from college football coaches.
But the answer was telling. Plough did not harp on Bachmeier’s football deficiencies much. He spoke more about the mental side of the game — what the quarterback can do when his body buzzes with confidence and what happens when he lacks any.
That brings us back to Friday. The most impressive part of the game was not what Bachmeier did post-snap. That was fine. Not spectacular. No the most impressive part was the response. Six days after being benched on national TV, the senior quarterback successfully ran the Broncos’ offense.
"The best thing about it, again,” Avalos said, “is with the looks we were getting from that particular defense, he took what the defense gave him.”
The most telling stat came from Plough, who said Bachmeier adjusted 26 of Boise State’s 66 plays at the line of scrimmage.
The Boise State offensive coordinator gives his quarterback massive responsibility. Bachmeier sets protections for his offensive line. He has the ability to audible as he sees fit. He’ll often go to the line with two plays, read the defense and call out which one the Broncos are running.
According to Plough, on all 26 of Bachmeier’s adjustments he made the right decision.
“That’s a lot to put on a quarterback,” Plough said. “If he does that, that sets up everyone to be successful.”
An upper-echelon understanding of the game has never been one of Bachmeier’s flaws. That was evident early, back when the 6-foot-1 gunslinger was breaking passing records at Murrieta Valley High (California) and being recruited by seemingly half the schools in the country.
“Hank was a really smart kid and he picked things up quickly,” said Zak Hill, Bachmeier’s first offensive coordinator at Boise State. “He was one of the best guys — like a young guy coming out of high school and preparing for an offense and the studying he did. He was really impressive.”
Bachmeier’s freshman season — his only one under Hill — was arguably his best. Though he missed a half-dozen games with an injury, the Broncos went 7-1 in games he started. Bachmeier threw for 8.5 yards per attempt, the best mark of his career.
Hill left at the end of the 2019 season. Covid hit. Bachmeier got the second (Eric Kiesau) of what amounted to three offensive coordinators in four seasons.
“It’s really tough,” said Hill, who’s currently working as a remote consultant for Auburn. “I think it can be valuable. You’re learning new schemes and new plays and new terminologies. That can be good in certain ways. But you never really get into a rhythm. There’s different personalities too. My personality is different from somebody else’s.”
Hill’s scheme, too, is different from Plough’s, equipped with far more shifts and motions and pre-snap trickeration.
But the constant is Bachmeier’s desire to be involved with those things, to have input on what the Broncos would run.
“He enjoyed the intricacies of the game,” Hill said. “Like where he could have some say in what decisions were being made. Whether it was our kill packages or whether it was signal adjustment .... He valued that type of stuff.”
Hill has kept up with Bachmeier as much as possible, shooting him a text every once in a while. He of course knew about what went down during the Oregon State game, probably Bachmeier’s lowest point as BSU’s quarterback.
But it was Hill on the sidelines calling plays for Bachmeier’s highest point — that victory over Florida State in 2019.
So what will it take for the Boise State quarterback to get back to that form and reach his full potential?
“I think just ultimately his confidence,” Hill said. “When he’s playing with confidence and believes in what he’s doing and is able to get into a rhythm, that’s beneficial.
“A lot of being a great quarterback goes along with how confident you are. If you’re confident, then you feel like you can play free.”