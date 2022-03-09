The Idaho Press sports department is pleased to continue a March tradition.
We’re jumping into the center of the NCAA March Madness with a bull’s-eye. And we need your participation. We’re challenging our readers and passersby to take us on. The last person standing will win a nice prize.
If one of our sportswriters wins — and we won’t, you can take that to the bank — we’ll honor the next best bracket. We know-it-alls will likely be toast after the first weekend.
All of our staffers — editor Greg Lee, Boise State beat writer Jordan Kaye and College of Idaho/Northwest Nazarene do-it-all writer John Wustrow — will be filling out brackets. Our publisher Matt Davison and managing editor Teddy Feinberg will likely join the fun.
This year things will be more interesting with Boise State landing somewhere on the NCAA bracket. Obviously Boise State isn’t going to win the tournament, but can the Broncos win at least one game? You bet.
We challenge you to fill out two brackets. Pick chalk on the first one and throw in a few upsets on the second one.
You’ll have until Thursday to fill out your bracket. It’s a three-in-one contest, meaning you’ll get the option to make new picks once the tournament is narrowed to 16 teams and again when it’s down to the Final Four.
