The Idaho Press sports department is ready to be in the center of the NCAA March Madness bull's-eye.
We think we know our men's college basketball, and we're sure you think you do too.
For a second year in a row, we're challenging the public to take us on. The last person standing will win a nice prize.
If one of the sportswriters win, we’ll honor the next best bracket. Don’t worry — us know it alls will likely be toast after the first weekend.
Selection day is Sunday. Once the bracket is available, you’ll have until the first games on March 19 to register for the contest.
It’s a three-in-one contest, meaning you’ll get the option to make new picks once the tournament is narrowed to 16 teams and again when it’s down to the Final Four.
Our contest can be accessed here: http://idahopress.com.collegehoops.upickem.net
So join the fun and see if you can beat us.