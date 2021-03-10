The Idaho Press sports department is pleased to continue a March tradition.
We're jumping into the center of the NCAA March Madness bull's-eye. And we need your participation. We're challenging our readers and passersby to take us on. The last person standing will win a nice prize.
If one of the sportswriters win — and we won't, not when one of us is likely to pick Michigan to go all the way (paging John Wustrow) — we'll honor the next best bracket. Us know it alls will likely be toast after the first weekend.
There's no thing as a sure bet, but I'm sure a number of entrants will pick Gonzaga to finish its special season. Only one team has ever completed an undefeated season and as a 15-year-old at the time I remember it oh so well. The Bobby Knight-coached Indiana Hoosies led by Kent Benson and Scott May.
Selection day is Sunday. Once the bracket is available, you'll have until the first round on Friday to register for the contest.
It's a three-in-one contest, meaning you'll get the option to make new picks one the tournament is narrowed to 16 teams and again when it's down to the Final Four.
Our contest can be accessed here: http://idahopress.com/collegehoops
So join the fun and see if you can beat us.