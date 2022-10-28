The thinking amongst true-blue Boise State football fans, in those rare moments when they actually think about the Idaho Vandals, is that they’re not worth thinking about.
“Not relevant!!!!!”
You hear that phrase a lot around here, and the Boise State faithful are not wrong. The Vandals have had two winning seasons since 2000, despite their unprecedented relegation from FBS to FCS.
Even new head coach Jason Eck, who spent three of those dreadful seasons in Moscow as an offensive line coach, calls the past 21 years a “black cloud.’’
So he fixed it, which leads me to a question that might not have a proper or fair answer: Can a football program become relevant in seven games?
Depends on whom you ask.
The Vandals, in case you’ve been ignoring them, have won five of those seven games and are ranked in two national Top 25 polls. That’s relevant.
Idaho fans suddenly think their Vandals are relevant.
Boise State fans still don’t care, and that’s OK.
Progress marches on in the Palouse, and a new word has replaced irrelevant: Fun. Like it or not, football is fun again at Idaho, and for two reasons ...
• Winning. The Vandals have dominated five straight games, winning by an average margin of three touchdowns.
• Eck. He’s a booming man with Midwestern charm and a contagious personality. He’s a coach with an air of professionalism who's probably pretty good with a post-game beer.
Dude likes to coach ball — and have fun.
And now I’m suddenly thinking about Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, a rock-solid man with a first-place football team. In public, he rarely acts like he’s having fun. In press conferences, he can look and sound depressed. He rarely smiles. He doesn’t project joy or enthusiasm.
Avalos needs to be himself.
Same for Eck — and this season, the happiest football coach in Idaho is winning games, sporting his trademark visor and leading the league in joy.
“It’s gotta be really fun,’’ Eck said. “It’s gotta be a great experience, for the assistant coaches and for the players on your squad. It’s gotta be a blast to play for the Idaho Vandals.’’
Eck grew up in a coaching family — his father, Jay, was a longtime college basketball coach. In his 18 years as a full-time assistant football coach, Eck has worked with 12 different head coaches.
He’s been mentored by many, influenced by more. And now he has a “positive’’ coaching style that appears to be working for his squad that was a preseason pick to finish in the bottom half of the Big Sky. The Vandals play at 7-0 Sacramento State on Saturday in one of the biggest league games of the season (both teams are 4-0 in the Big Sky).
“I’ve learned in my coaching career that more people respond to positivity than negativity,’’ Eck said. “It’s kind of nice when you have that 10 percent of guys you can just chew their ass and (expletive) 'em, and they respond great. … I’ve learned that it’s better to shout praise and whisper criticism. Guys respond better to that.’’
Eck has seen evidence of his Vandals wiping out their culture of losing, and the stubborn mentality of “here we go again’’ when something bad happens.
On the road at Montana two weeks ago, the Vandals were intercepted late in the first half, a turnover that led to a Griz touchdown. Idaho immediately responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive in 80 seconds to finish the half - then scored 10 straight points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Against Portland State last week, the Vandals trailed 21-14 late in the first half inside the Kibbie Dome — and finished the game on a 42-0 run.
“We didn’t panic. We have a mentally tough team and a lot of that is the relationships and trust that we’ve worked on building,’’ Eck said.
In 2019, young running backs Aundre Carter and Nick Romano (Rocky Mountain High) were 1-2 on the roster in rushing, combining for 214 carries, 1,128 yards and nine touchdowns. Both players are still on the team. They have 12 carries between them this season, and spend most of their time on special teams.
“Great examples of players embracing their roles and buying into what we’re trying to build,’’ Eck said. “Those are the kind of people I want. I want guys on this team who’d rather be a role player on a winner than be a star on a losing team.’’
No longer are the Vandals a losing program, at least right now. Continued success must be proven, fan engagement and game-day attendance needs massive work, and resources to sustain the short-term success must be produced by campus leadership and boosters. That’ll be difficult, but Eck and his positive approach to life and work and the pursuit of championships is off to one inspiring start.
Maybe one day, Boise State will find relevance in resuming the Idaho series. One more football game for old-time’s sake.
Keep up the good work, Vandals. That would be fun.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com