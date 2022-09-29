BSU Spring FOOTBALL22.JPG

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries the ball down the field during the spring football game on April 9.

 Jake King / For the Idaho Press

The college football calendar has yet to reach October, and somehow, Boise State is already down to its last chance to save the season.

On the final day of September, five games into a troubled campaign that already seems more like five years, the beaten and battered Broncos are playing San Diego State in a contest that means everything to the program and this community.

