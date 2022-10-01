There was so much chaos inside Albertsons Stadium on Friday night, did anyone notice the irony?
Coach Dirk Koetter was on the blue.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was not.
Beyond weird.
Boise State couldn’t have beaten UTEP the way it played in the first half against San Diego State — no points and scattered boos directed at a stagnant offense.
Boise State could have beaten most college football teams the way it played in the second half — offensive and defensive domination and the most impressive 30 minutes we’ve seen around here in a long time.
Seriously, I didn’t see that coming. And neither did most of you.
Then there’s the curious irony of Tim Plough, who was fired as Boise State’s offensive coordinator last week after that dreadful loss at UTEP. He has a favorite saying: Find joy. He says it all the time. Finder of joy. It’s how he lives his life. It’s his thing.
Boise State football — the entire family of coaches, players, support staff and fans — found complete and total joy Friday night.
In part, because of Plough’s absence.
By the time the Broncos were done with their 35-13 beat down of the Aztecs, with all 35 points coming in the second half, joy was dancing on the blue turf and bouncing off the foothills. The vibe of sweet victory was everywhere, and for fans in serious need of something positive, it felt fantastic.
Wherever Plough was on this Friday night, he was nice enough to leave one parting gift for Bronco Nation: Lose his job. Provide Koetter an opportunity to leave retirement. Offense finds success. Season saved.
So much joy.
So much irony.
Definition of irony: An event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result.
I don’t think anyone expected to feel this kind of joy this season, which has been anything but amusing. The UTEP loss sparked one of the worst few days in program history: Two days after Plough was fired, Bachmeier, the four-year starting quarterback, shockingly left for the transfer portal.
That kind of clown show doesn’t happen at Boise State and angst was everywhere — until halftime Friday night.
Now Boise State has new life, a 2-0 record in a Mountain West race that looks wide open, and a chance to make it 3-0 against a hurting Fresno State squad next Saturday night in Boise.
Koetter, a former Boise State and NFL head coach who started this season as a $24,000 offensive analyst for the Broncos, gave us joy with whatever he did at halftime Friday night. New quarterback Taylen Green found instant command of the Broncos’ read-option attack, made better decisions with the football, ran the ball seven times in the second half for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and stretched the San Diego State defense like silly putty.
Boise State, with its dominant run game and stingy defense, outgained the Aztecs 450-114.
Defense was obviously elite, but defense isn’t getting headlines this weekend. Today, Koetter is the most popular man in Boise, with fans already wanting the coach to land the permanent gig beyond this season.
Koetter likes his family and friends. He likes McCall. He likes to golf. Good luck with that Andy Avalos.
As for Green, he’s No. 2 on the local popularity charts.
He’s a raw quarterback with a funky throwing motion, and he’s going to make mistakes. He’s going to lose some games. But he was beautiful to watch Friday, a gazelle with grace who sparked confidence in his offensive teammates and an entire fan base.
More irony from the weekend: A 63-year-old coach from Pocatello and a redshirt-freshman quarterback from Lewisville, Texas, are now linked as this odd couple in charge of producing as many points as possible over the next three months.
Believe it or not, with that combination, Boise State has to be considered a favorite to win a Mountain West championship.
The race for another league title will be a joy to watch, but in the midst of all this joy, here’s one small dose of reality to keep in mind over the next seven regular season games: Bachmeier had a monster performance in his first college start — Hurricane Hank at Florida State. It was the best he ever played, even four years later.
Green is off to his own magical start, the new 6-foot-6, 220-pound big man on campus, the new rock star in town.
But as we learned with Bachmeier, fame can be fleeting, and Green is only beginning his college career. He could be Boise State’s starting quarterback into the 2025 season.
Can the magic continue into his second start? Can it continue into his second season and beyond? Can he avoid the Bachmeier slide?
I don’t know what to expect from this football team anymore.
Too many twists. Too many turns. Too much irony.
I do know this, as we all found out this weekend: Football around here is a lot more fun when there is joy on the blue.
