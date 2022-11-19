BSU prez Tromp

Boise State President Marlene Tromp encourages the crowd to cheer during the game Sept. 30 at Albertsons Stadium.

 Jake King / For Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sports are supposed to be fun, the toy department of life. The past few days, we’ve been surrounded by big games and season-defining storylines — and it hasn’t been fun at all.

The headlines of real life have been too powerful, too devastating, too close to home.

Recommended for you

Load comments