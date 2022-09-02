BSU vs Nevada FOOTBALL

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for an open receiver against Nevada in 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This is a story that wouldn’t have been told 10 years ago, maybe even five.

Mental health, even the mention of the words, was taboo, and still is for many people.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments