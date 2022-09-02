This is a story that wouldn’t have been told 10 years ago, maybe even five.
Mental health, even the mention of the words, was taboo, and still is for many people.
Mental health on a football team? Don’t even go there — the machismo of a football locker room wouldn’t allow such nonsense.
That was neanderthal thinking of the past, unfortunately.
Today’s feelings are different, thankfully.
Boise State opens another football season Saturday night at Oregon State in Corvallis. It’s an important game. It’s an important season. Boise needs you, Boise State.
The overall mental health of the program — and its fan base — is fragile after a rare five-loss season in 2021. Or maybe it’s never been stronger, based on progress this offseason.
At least it’s being talked about.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier met with the media this week and talked openly about mental health and his new approach to his senior season.
Same for George Tarlas, a Borah High product who led the Broncos in sacks during fall camp. He talks openly about mental health. He meditates. Sometimes he thinks he’s a ghost. And he’s proud of it.
And you should be, too.
Mental health conversations are a must during a time when successful student-athletes are struggling, up to and including suicide. There have been too many gut-wrenching headlines this year.
Mental health, as important as touchdowns and turnovers, could make the biggest difference in this very important season for the entire Boise State family.
Stigma has evolved into strength, and at least two of the most important Broncos on the roster are taking advantage of a new way of preparing their bodies, minds and souls. They are embracing mental health — and relying on mental exercises as much as physical work to be successful.
Tarlas likes to say, “Domination starts with preparation.’’
His preparation starts at 5 a.m. every day — with mental health the most important thing on his mind. He says it works.
“You have no fear. You know what’s coming,’’ he said.
That’s what you want to hear from your football players.
Tarlas wakes up “peacefully’’ every morning, quickly meditates, and enters the football facility no later than 5:45. He’s typically the first player in the building, a luxury that allows him to fire up some jazz music as he begins another day.
No Metallica. No Marley. No hip-hop or rap. It’s jazz that allows him to “engage with my brain control, you know concentrate.’’
At night, the man with a high motor and monster adrenaline. meditates at home. In bed by 9. Asleep by 10.
“I have to really put attention into meditating, to release my mind from all the external factors, and that would help me actually sleep better,’’ he said.
Here’s how Tarlas explains his meditation process:
“I focus on my body first and find the (heartbeats) around my body, like in my toe, starting from there all the way up to my brain.
“Then I take myself out of it and it’s like I’m a ghost and I’m exploring things. A lot of times I experience things that I haven’t seen before, it’s just adding ideas together, all these things together. It’s creative, you know what I mean, you don’t know what to expect, so it’s real interesting. I get scared sometimes, like being in a dream.’’
He also listens to a personal development podcast that focuses on the nervous system and how a body works.
“Because at the end of the day, you control what you can control, and that’s yourself. And if you control your entire self, you’re in a better spot than somebody that’s lost in the crowd,’’ he said.
Bachmeier seems to be in complete control of his body, mind and life right now. He’s more methodical, more businesslike, than in the past. He shied away from the spotlight this summer, stayed focused, and worked on simplifying his brain, he said.
A chance meeting in Boise with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t hurt.
They talked life, not football. They talked mind, not arm strength. Bachmeier said the meeting changed his perspective, based on the way Wilson conducts his own business. The way he carries himself. The way he speaks. What he does every day of his life.
“He is very, very selective in what he lets himself listen to, hear, and what he tells himself. He’s very into that and that was huge for me. ... I’m very inspired by him,’’ Bachmeier said.
The fourth-year starter who has struggled to find pure consistency in three previous seasons admits that he’s different this year.
“I still like to have fun, but like I said, I’m trying to work on those things I just spoke about with Russ and I think that it’s really helped. There’s a lot of things that I can’t control. There’s a lot of things that are said that are outside of myself. It shouldn’t have an affect on me and Russell was huge on that.’’
Bachmeier said he’s beyond prepared for this season.
“Yeah, I think so,’’ he said. “I think I’m preparing the best I ever have.’’
That’s good news for a fragile, skeptical, anxious and excited fan base ... that could use a serious boost of mental health this football season.
