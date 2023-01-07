MAX RICE FOR PRATER

Boise State guard Max Rice (12) dribbles the ball as he looks for an opening against Utah State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

When Leon Rice added a son to his Boise State basketball roster, many of us cringed. Oops, then he did it again.

One coach. One roster. Two sons. Too much cringing.

