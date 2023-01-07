When Leon Rice added a son to his Boise State basketball roster, many of us cringed. Oops, then he did it again.
One coach. One roster. Two sons. Too much cringing.
Nothing personal. It’s business — and the business of father-son/coach-player relationships has a long history of warped results, right Dan Hawkins?
Let’s talk about Kade Rice another day — he’s a freshman walk-on who has never played a game at Boise State.
Let’s focus on Max Rice — quite possibly the most important player on his father’s roster. Most diverse. Smartest. Toughest. Grinder. Agitator. Selfless. Smooth demeanor. Strong feel for the game. All that, and he’s a kid with floppy hair who adds a sweet touch of family love in the beastly competitive world of college basketball.
The Leon Rice-Max Rice business relationship is working — and working well for the Broncos, who are 12-4 after beating Utah State 82-59 before 12,007 fans Saturday.
Credit both men for their roles in the success, starting with Leon who dove in deep and studied the history of fathers-sons on the same team before he added Max. He talked to coaches and peers and outsiders who shared mixed experiences and opinions.
He engineered a plan, and pushed Max like everyone else on the team, only harder. Max, now in his fifth year in the program, struggled with consistency early in his career and today is thriving. Leon believes there are times when he played Max too much, and times when he didn’t play him enough.
“I’ve cheated him both ways,’’ Leon said.
Max has accepted all challenges, worked hard, and earned universal respect.
You still cringing?
Stop it. This dynamic is working.
“As part of a group, Max can be kind of a rebel in a sense, he doesn’t want to be like a daddy’s boy,’’ star player Tyson Degenhart said. “Max has proved that time and time again why he deserves playing time. It’s been a great combination and there’s great trust between the two.
“I know he gets a bad rap for it, but he’s definitely proved it to us.’’
Why is it working — in their own words?
Leon: “It’s worked because he’s been through such a grind. All the players saw that nothing was given to him. ... Some coach’s kids are a lightning rod, but all Max cares about is the team.’’
Max: “Leon’s really good at making me feel like I’m just a player. He doesn’t do anything special for me. He makes me work just like all the other guys and I think my teammates know that and respect that.’’
The two have small, simple strategies to keep this relationship strong.
Leon once asked Max in the locker room if he was coming home for dinner. Awkward stares from others on the team. Today, Leon simply calls Max “12’’ — his uniform number.
Max once called his coach “dad’’ during a game. More awkward stares, and somebody even said something to Max. Today, Max always says “Leon.’’
When two strong personalities occasionally butt heads, Max talks it through with his mother, Robin. “We both go to her if we’re fighting. I’ll tell her to tell him something. She’s great, honestly she’s perfect about this situation,’’ Max said.
Leon says the family shies away from basketball talk at the dinner table. “We don’t do that. That’s not good,’’ he said.
There have been issues to overcome — Max hasn’t always played well — but the primary focus these days is health. He has a herniated disk, plays in constant pain and will need medical attention in the offseason. That’s when dad worries about son, more than coach worries about player.
“He’s giving up his body for this team. He plays hurt, and sometimes that’s hard to watch,’’ Leon said.
Here might be the best part of the Leon-Max-Kade presence inside the Boise State basketball program: Family beyond family.
When Leon took the job in 2010, he and Robin wanted to create a family atmosphere within the program. All coaches try, typically without their own children on the team. It doesn’t always work.
The Rices have discovered an “extra benefit’’ of having two sons on the roster. There are days when Leon comes home and Max and Kade are in the hot tub with other players. Players show up in the summer to swim, hang out, eat food, bond.
“We’re more of a family having them on the team. ... Players feel comfortable coming over, and that’s unique,’’ Leon said.
The family affair isn’t changing anytime soon. Even though Max has played five seasons, he plans to take advantage of a free COVID season and return next year. Max will chase Boise State and Mountain West records. The young player who used to make us cringe could finish as one of the winningest players in Boise State and Mountain West history.
After Boise State, Max wants to play professionally. He eventually wants to continue with the family business and coach basketball. “No. 12” already has some coaching advice for “Leon.’’
“He probably should be playing me 40 minutes a game. That’s his only flaw,’’ Max joked, I think.
“Other than that, he’s a great coach.’’
Right now, it’s a great relationship that’s really fun to watch.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com