Let’s be honest — there are too many athletes across this planet who receive far too much attention.
Here in Boise, there is the curious case of George Holani. He deserves more.
The Boise State running back is cherished around here, all deserved, but it’s not enough. This is an athlete who should be worshiped, though a man of faith like Holani would never endorse such praise for simply playing a game.
Holani is more than a football player — and what he did with seven simple words on Jan. 1 is all the evidence you need:
“NEW YEAR SAME TEAM! (praying emoji) #NOTDONEYET'’
Holani committed to Boise State 1,567 days ago, has cranked out 3,426 yards of offense and 27 touchdowns in four seasons, and now plans to return for the 2023 season when most of us thought he was done with college football.
Holani is a good football player who had a 50-50 shot of landing on an NFL roster this spring. He’s a better teammate, person and inspiration to all of sports in the Treasure Valley, and his quiet announcement to return didn’t get the attention it deserved.
It was a holiday. We were distracted. Too many other college football headlines. It’s basketball season. Holani is quiet. He’s never been a dynamic media personality. Some fans are ready to move on with a new batch of promising young running backs at Boise State.
Whatever the reason, Holani deserves to be celebrated more because college football is different these days, when the real drama of the sport begins after the regular season ends.
There are thousands of misguided players in the transfer portal.
There are hundreds of dreamers leaving college early to pursue the NFL.
Most of these players are making bad decisions, and will never play football again. It’s all about poor advice, mistrust, impatience, instant gratification and greed.
Holani is none of those things. He’s different, the product of a deeply religious Tongan family with 11 brothers and sisters.
The words that have been used to describe a soft-spoken man who loves to crush opponents, first on the rugby field and now in football: High character. Work ethic. Humble. Hungry. Motivated. Dedicated. Loyal. Sincere. Second to none.
Holani’s football career took off at St. John Bosco High, in the Los Angeles area, a powerhouse program that was ranked No. 1 in the nation with him on the roster. Holani was a popular senior leader with offers from Oregon, Utah, BYU, Cal, Arizona State, Oregon State, Boston College and others — and chose Boise State.
Holani shared his high school backfield with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation who started at Clemson and has ended up at Oregon State. Holani, quiet and modest, has never been fazed by stardom.
He paints crosses on his cheeks for game day, a habit dating back to high school.
He committed to Boise State without making a visit.
He arrived in Boise at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds — with a reputation for being a workout warrior. Today, he’s added nearly 20 pounds and is a physical beast in the weight room, where his name is prominent on a wall that lists the team’s top performers.
Holani doesn’t play the Name, Image and Likeness game. I don’t think he’s made a single penny in an era of cash for everyone.
His only tweet during the 2022 season: “Great team win! Promise I’ll be better” after he ran for 132 yards and no touchdowns in a 20-17 win at Wyoming.
Holani has been the perfect teammate since 2019, his first season at Boise State, when he was voted Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Several running backs have left since he joined the program. He’s played with seven different quarterbacks, two head coaches and three offensive coordinators.
Dude is never phased by real-life hiccups, and just keeps on going, cranking out excellence with a slight smile on his stress-free face.
Now, with his decision to return for a fifth season, Holani has a chance to chase Boise State rushing and total offense records and milestones. He ran for 1,157 yards last season — with a repeat performance, he would join legends Cedric Minter, Ian Johnson and Brock Forsey as the only members of Boise State’s 4,000-yard rushing club.
That’s a big if with freshman star Ashton Jeanty and incoming recruit Breezy Dubar in the running back room next season. Bronco Nation is fired up about both, and skepticism makes you wonder if there’s enough carries for three running backs on the team.
Holani knew that before he made his decision and it didn’t matter. He has the confidence to compete against younger, fresher talent. If necessary, he has the DNA to sit on the bench and be a great teammate.
He’s that kind of guy, so let’s celebrate a wonderful decision to return, a rare beauty in a world of chaotic college football and poor decision-making.
Let’s start cherishing a 2023 season that could include a heavy dose of Holani.
One day, hopefully, he’ll be worshiped as one of the greatest running backs to play at Boise State. He deserves it — and all the attention that comes with it.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com