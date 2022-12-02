Taylen Green is more than just an exciting young quarterback, I found out this week.
He’s personable, beyond friendly and polite, and likes to laugh.
His dad, Quinton, is tough and his older basketball-playing sister, Nyah, is a role model. Dad inspired both to be great athletes, even better people.
He likes to be different. The kid from Texas now calls Boise State home, in part, because the blue turf is “different.’’
He’s proud to be from Texas. He likes to bowl. He loves to eat.
He started playing tackle football in the first grade. Texas, of course. And he was serious about the sport by the time he reached the seventh grade. Texas serious.
Today, Green is barely 20 years old and thrives when talking about loving his teammates and respecting his coaches. He acts and sounds like a leader, despite his tender age and limited experience in the national college football spotlight.
Green is the very rare and very important future of Boise State football.
The redshirt freshman who joined the program 23 months ago gave his first live interview as a Boise State athlete this past week. His 17-minute radio appearance on KTIK with myself and partner Johnny Mallory started slow and finished strong as he became more comfortable.
He says all the right things, including nine “yes sirs’’ in those telling 17 minutes. He also had one very strong message for Boise State fans, who haven’t worshiped a quarterback around here since that No. 11 guy 11 years ago.
“We tell our team that we’re the heartbeat of this city and we want to on game days display that,’’ Green said.
So here we are, game day in Boise, with Fresno State in town for the Mountain West Championship Game. For the Broncos, once 2-2 this season and going nowhere fast, it’s a miracle to be here, in large part because of Green’s presence.
He was a 6-foot-6, 220-pound mystery on the bench when the season started. Now Green is the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the big man on campus and the most popular name in town.
The sudden rise in fame doesn’t phase Green. He keeps focused. He seems to keep life simple.
“He’s a happy kid playing football and getting better every week,’’ offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said.
Green, at this pace, will be a mega-rock star by this time next year, a year that will include serious skepticism about the transfer portal and serious conversations about his pro potential.
Green’s time in Boise will go fast, and that has nothing to do with the transfer portal. I think he sticks around and takes advantage of a new offensive coordinator/quarterback coach when Koetter retires after a bowl game later this month. Dude comes off as uber-competitive and mega-loyal.
He’s special. In Taylen We Trust, or at least I do, right now.
How will Boise State athletics take advantage of Green’s time here?
How will Bronco Nation and the rest of the Treasure Valley community respond around him?
It’s a rare opportunity that cannot turn into a wasted opportunity, starting with this championship game. There could be up to 10,000 empty seats inside Albertsons Stadium on Saturday afternoon, which sends a strong message to impressionable young talent (and future recruits).
Superstar safety JL Skinner, playing his last game on the blue, tweeted this week, “Sell. Out. The. Blue.’’ Green retweeted with two screaming blue-faced emojis. Superstar defensive tackle Scott Matlock tweeted, “We need the BLUE CHAOS.’’
Green is smart, in touch with his surroundings, and he’ll notice 10,000 empty seats for a conference championship game, which to win is the program’s No. 1 goal.
Green will notice if head coach Andy Avalos does or doesn’t hire the right offensive coordinator/quarterback coach, expected to happen this month.
Green will notice if athletic director Jeramiah Dickey doesn’t build resources around the program — and make it happen while he’s here.
Green will notice if his name, image and likeness deals aren’t more than a few pizzas, prepared meals and radio station promotions. He’s worth thousands more.
Green will notice if his success skyrockets — and if it’s not matched by ticket sales, money raised and a significant growth in booster memberships.
Green deserves all this special treatment because he’s different — and that’s why he’s at Boise State where football has always been a bit different. It’s the perfect fit, based on what we know today.
“Boise State and the blue, it’s just different and I love that it’s different than other programs,’’ he said.
As Chris Petersen used to say ... Our Kind of Guy!
For at least the next season or two (or three?), with Green on this roster, Boise State must strive to be different beyond anything it has ever done.
Expectations are massive, college championships and pro potential are lurking, and conference realignment and media-rights millions are at stake.
Green, to do his part, will have to keep getting better, which will grow his public profile and his power as a football player.
In order to keep Green happy and playing with the same joy that saved this season, the rest of the Boise State football family will have to do even more.
