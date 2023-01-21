It was early November, roughly 30 hours before the start of another long season, and Leon Rice stood on the basketball court he calls home and made one bold prediction.
This season, he said, the Mountain West will be won by the toughest team.
Not the best, most skilled, most talented or deepest, but the toughest.
This wasn’t Andy Avalos doing a power-flex before a group of reporters. We’re not talking football here. It was the basketball coach throwing around muscle and predicting a hard, brutal season of hoops.
Did you see the game Friday night?
New Mexico 81, Boise State 79 — a classic overtime slugfest that was tough, intense, and oh-so wonderful to watch.
We’re now 20 games into this basketball season, and Rice couldn’t have been more accurate. The top half of the Mountain West is loaded with toughness — not just skill, but there’s a staggering physical force hovering above the conference.
The Friday broadcast crew constantly talked about how “physically strong’’ the Mountain West is this season. “Much more physical” than previous seasons — using words like “fearless’’ and “fist fight’’ and “gang fight’’ to describe one of the toughest basketball games you’ll ever watch.
Boise State, which has had more talented teams over the years, absorbed every blow and constantly returned its own brand of punishment. It’s been a long time since Boise State had a basketball team this tough, this resilient, this successful.
Mentally tough. Don’t ever back-down tough. Physically tough. Fly-around with bloody elbows tough. Never give up tough.
“I love this team. They are special. Maybe one of the toughest teams I’ve ever coached,’’ Rice said after the New Mexico game.
It’s one thing to get better, to develop a balanced roster during the season, and that’s happening with Rice and his crew. It’s also a completely different mindset to get mentally and physically tougher as the season goes on, and that’s exactly what’s happening with the 2022-23 version of Boise State basketball.
The Broncos lost a game in Albuquerque, where you’ll find one of the most brutal environments in all of college basketball. The outcome doesn’t stain a resume that remains solid, and a roster of tough guys returned home with an even tougher attitude.
It’s a good sign for the future, so buckle up Bronco Nation, the next two months are going to be fun. Kind of like a heavyweight title fight.
“I’ve got tough guys, mentally tough guys,’’ said Rice, who flashes his own brand of toughness. He once shot himself in the knee as a kid, and as an adult, he works out every single day of the year.
“Last year’s team was brute-strength tough,’’ he continued, “but this team is a different kind of tough. ... We spend a lot of time with that stuff. A lot of talks to get our minds right.’’
Tyson Degenhart — smart tough — with a 3-point gut-punch at the end of regulation against New Mexico. And constantly chasing offensive charges.
Max Rice — scrappy tough — flying around on both ends of the court and creating all sorts of havoc despite a herniated disk.
Marcus Shaver Jr. — fragile body, tough mind — leading the team in rebounds this season despite playing point guard. Making big shots when needed.
Naje Smith — traditional tough — pushing around opponents in the paint and leading the team in rebounds with 13 against the Lobos.
A determined coaching staff digging into its bag of tricks and finding two miracle plays that forced overtime against the Lobos.
The entire team, in a bizarre few minutes during halftime Friday night, scrapping with the trash-talking New Mexico baseball team in a hallway outside the visitor’s locker room. No flinch. Just fire — and it’s beautiful to watch the response.
Boise State scored 42 points in the paint against New Mexico — and only 15 from 3-point range.
Boise State has the No. 1 defense in the Mountain West, allowing 61.6 points a game.
Boise State, not the tallest team in the league, is No. 2 in rebounding margin (+5.65).
This team will miss baskets, go into offensive funks, make turnovers and drive you crazy at times. The intensity and toughness of the roster will never be questioned, all the way down to 185-pound freshman guard Jace Whiting, one of those high-intensity pound-for-pound tough guys you want on your team.
Boise State is 15-5 with a home game against Fresno State on Tuesday night, and has won 23 of its past 28 games against Mountain West opponents. The tough-guy approach is working for a program that just keeps getting better.
Here’s one small first-world problem: This team with four fifth-year seniors may be robbing us of a favorite March activity around here — bracket tension leading into Selection Sunday.
Boise State basketball always sweats out the NCAA Tournament process, even in spectacular seasons. The selection process has not always been kind to the program.
This season seems different. The resume is trending up, the Mountain West is good, and all the right pieces are falling into place.
Bold prediction: This Boise State team is going to the NCAA Tournament.
Honest question: Is it tough enough, finally, to win the first NCAA game in program history? Right now, you have to believe yes.
