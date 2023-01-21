BSU vs San Jose BASKETBALL

Boise State guard Max Rice (12) defends San Jose's Alvaro Cardenas (13) during a game Jan. 3.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It was early November, roughly 30 hours before the start of another long season, and Leon Rice stood on the basketball court he calls home and made one bold prediction.

This season, he said, the Mountain West will be won by the toughest team.

Recommended for you

Load comments