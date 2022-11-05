The Boise State-BYU football series disappeared overnight, vanishing into the dark sky and leaving an emotional gap on the Broncos’ schedule.
BYU has been the only thing close to a “rival’’ on Boise State’s annual schedule. It’s a bitter loss, and regardless of how you feel about BYU, it’s another gut-punch for most fans around here who thrive on high-profile and meaningful games.
BYU, after 11 straight years of playing Boise State, is moving into the Big 12 next season and most likely never coming back to Boise. Previously, the Florida State game scheduled for Boise never happened and the Michigan State game on the blue was swapped for cash.
No doubt, the loss of those three games has dampened the enthusiasm factor surrounding Boise State football.
Looking at the next 10 seasons, only three traditional Power Five opponents are scheduled to visit Albertsons Stadium: Oregon State (2024), Oregon (2025) and Washington State (2032).
Boise State has games scheduled through 2035 — none against traditional Power Five programs outside the Pac-12.
The thrill of a sexy schedule is gone.
The buzz that inspires picky college football fans to buy tickets is hard to find.
That’s why the loss of BYU on the schedule hurts — and why athletic director Jeramiah Dickey faces the monumental task of building a perfect list of games.
Dickey wants six home sellouts every season. Fans want big home games.
Television-friendly road games against high-end competition have played a major role in building the Boise State brand, but those opportunities have disappeared.
Coach Andy Avalos wants a responsible, balanced nonconference schedule.
Dickey eventually wants to eliminate all games east of the Mississippi River, and he would love to play an occasional seventh home game.
It’s his job to satisfy all the above, find the perfect solution to make everybody happy.
The 2023 nonconference schedule (at Washington, vs. UCF, vs. North Dakota, at Memphis) is “done,’’ Dickey said. After that, all options are on the table, especially regarding conference realignment and the Big 12 transition.
“Scheduling is not for the faint of heart,’’ he said Saturday, prior to the BYU kickoff.
Dickey made Boise State’s scheduling philosophy clear in the summer of 2021 when he announced the elimination of this season’s Michigan State game, in part, because it came with a “financial boost to the department.’’
At the time, Dickey said in a press release, “Coach Avalos and I are aligned in our scheduling philosophy ... nonconference games against a Power Five opponent, BYU, a Group of Five opponent and an FCS opponent.’’
Boise State currently has 28 nonconference games scheduled between 2023 and 2035:
• Eight games against Power Five opponents: at Washington (2023, 2029), vs. Oregon State (2024), vs. Oregon (2025), at Oregon (2024, 2026) and home-and-home against Washington State (2032, 2033).
• Eighteen games against current G5 programs: More on that in a minute as future Boise State opponents UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are leaving the American Athletic Conference and joining BYU in the Big 12.
• Two games against FCS opponents: North Dakota (2023) and Eastern Washington (2025).
First question: Has Boise State’s scheduling philosophy changed since last summer?
Dickey: “At the end of the day, if I can get a Power Five and three Group of Fives in terms of our nonconference, I’m all in.’’
Second question: What happens with games involving AAC teams that are moving to the Big 12, thus becoming Power Five additions to the schedule (vs. UCF in 2023, vs. Houston in 2024, at Houston in 2025, vs. Cincinnati in 2028, at Cincinnati in 2029)?
Dickey: “Could something change? Absolutely.’’
Third question: How many more FCS games are on the horizon?
Dickey: “It needs to be the right opponent and it needs to be the right timing.’’
Dumb question, or maybe not: Any chance Idaho, an FCS program that’s suddenly finding success after years of losing, ends up on the schedule?
Dickey: “Would I like to schedule an Idaho in the future? I would. There’s a lot of positives to that. ... I’m always looking for creative ways to fill the stadium. I know that there are some who don’t believe we should play, but we’ll always do what’s best for our institution and I hope people understand that.’’
Boise State’s schedule has only three openings over the next five seasons, pending what happens with the AAC-Big 12 transition. There are nine openings through the 2030 season.
That’s not a lot of room to work the perfect magic, but in Dickey we must trust. He’s pushed a lot of the right buttons since taking the job 22 months ago. Raising cash, engaging the fan base and building an athletic department for future success has been a priority.
Let’s throw the schedule on that list, too. And find a way to get more marquee Power Five programs inside Albertsons Stadium.
“I’m a fan, too, and I get it,’’ Dickey said. “It would be great to play four Power Fives a year and have them all at home, but that’s not the reality.’’
OK then, let’s add the Taylen Green factor into the equation. Quarterbacks are special people, and the redshirt freshman and his football career are off to a special start. Boise State must take advantage of his time here — schedule aggressively, put Green and his teammates in the spotlight, attempt to duplicate the Kellen Moore era of playing big games and see if there’s a national payoff.
Green has shown flashes of brilliance in his first six games and deserves to be marketed. Promoted. Spotlighted. For the next three-plus seasons.
Fans and their cash deserve to see big games.
Avalos and Dickey deserve their responsible schedule.
Losing BYU off the schedule is a crushing blow and something compelling must fill the void. The next scheduling news probably won’t happen until spring, at the earliest.
Can’t wait to see who shows up on the schedule. Or disappears.
