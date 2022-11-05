BSU Sports presser

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos (left) and athletic director Jeramiah Dickey (center) speak at a press conference at Boise State University on May 25, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise State-BYU football series disappeared overnight, vanishing into the dark sky and leaving an emotional gap on the Broncos’ schedule.

BYU has been the only thing close to a “rival’’ on Boise State’s annual schedule. It’s a bitter loss, and regardless of how you feel about BYU, it’s another gut-punch for most fans around here who thrive on high-profile and meaningful games.

Recommended for you

Load comments