College football, you’re weird with all your soap opera storylines, and you’re sucking Boise State into the weirdness.
Think about this: The Broncos are playing in a bowl game Saturday night. Finally. With a strong chance to snag a trophy. Hopefully. With expectations for a 10th win, which used to be routine around here. Not anymore.
The program and its fanbase, even if they didn’t know it at the time, have been waiting for this golden moment, for this postseason opportunity, for 1,827 days.
It’s been that long since Boise State beat Oregon in that memorable 2017 Vegas Bowl.
Since then: Lightning. Embarrassing loss. Stupid pandemic. Stupid bowl game/stupid pandemic combo.
Four years of bowl frustrations, four consecutive years of finishing a season with a loss, four years of going into the offseason with a bad attitude. Boise State’s 2021 season didn’t even make it to December — a first in 20 years.
Now, after all of that waiting and all that bowl-game nonsense, college football gives us a December beauty between Boise State and North Texas in the Frisco Bowl outside Dallas. It’s a made-for-TV bowl with a deep, rich history of four games. The opponent is from Conference USA with six losses. The game is being played in a half-empty soccer stadium, and will end after midnight on the East Coast.
Raise your hand if you’re inspired. I’m not. Most of you are not.
We’re supposed to be excited for this must-needed chance at postseason redemption, but there’s a much different feeling going into this sleepy notion of a game, and it’s beyond weird. Get it over with as fast as possible, with no more weirdness, kiss Dirk Koetter goodbye until his Boise State Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and move on to far more important and thrilling matters.
The Bush Hamdan press release the other day was more exciting than this bowl game.
The anxiousness of keeping defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson on staff will inspire our minds to race over the coming days.
Transfer portal drama after the game will create more buzz than this bowl.
Watching athletic director Jeramiah Dickey raise money this offseason will be more exciting than the Frisco Bowl.
The spring game will be more exciting than the Frisco Bowl.
College football is weird and Boise State needs to avoid weird on Saturday night, starting with injuries. Or a loss.
If Vegas is correct, with the Broncos listed as a double-digit favorite, the Frisco Bowl will put most of you to sleep just before midnight. The most weird football season in school history will quietly slip into the night, with dreams of a new season and new hope dancing in the heads of Bronco Nation.
Boise State needs normal, which means winning games and chasing big bowls. Hamdan, the new offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and play-caller, will play a significant role in returning Boise State football to normal.
He’s Taylen Green’s new best friend, and the future of Boise State football depends on Hamdan and his new quarterback doing magical things on the field. Stability wouldn’t hurt, either, if there is such a thing in college football anymore.
Hamdan is Green’s third offensive coordinator, and he’s only a redshirt freshman. Previous quarterback Hank Bachmeier had a revolving door of new coordinators. The Broncos have had 10 different ones since the 2011 season. In the 13 years before that, four men were in charge of Boise State’s offense (Koetter, Dan Hawkins, Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin).
From 1998 to 2010, Boise State averaged 40 points a game and had 26 losses.
From 2011 to the present, Boise State is averaging 35 points a game with 36 losses.
Times have changed — but Hamdan brings comfort, for now. He’s home. He’s a job-hopper who may have found his happy place. The former Boise State quarterback seems like a brotherhood kind of guy. A BKG? The new OKG?
Former teammates love Hamdan, though his results on the field haven't always been loved. Most everybody says nice things about him, including Missouri fans who wanted to keep him in the SEC for another season. He has rock-star potential. Same for Green — and the entire offensive unit that should be the strength of the 2023 season.
The future of Boise State football — specifically the Hamdan & Green era — is what gets us excited around here. Not the Frisco Bowl, and that’s too bad, considering the past four postseasons.
Still, nothing wrong with a toast to one final Saturday night for the 2022 Boise State football season. Cheers to surviving the weirdness, starting the game, finishing the game, and focusing on much more important things like the 2023 season.
The opener at Washington is 259 days away.
Nothing weird about that. Nothing but exciting times ahead.
