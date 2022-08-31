Boise State will not lose five football games in 2022 — like the Broncos did in 2021, their worst season in 23 years.
That’s an easy prediction.
The head coach is no longer a rookie. The roster is loaded with too much talent. Depth is deeper. The quarterback is a four-year starter. The defense is elite. The kicker is world-class. The schedule is favorable. And the college football gods (not Nick Saban) owe Boise State a favor after four years of bowl-game abuse.
That’s enough juice for at least nine wins, right?
Nine wins is my prediction and I’m sticking with it — and other random thoughts that probably won’t come true ...
• Hank Bachmeier — a fourth-year starting quarterback and a 23-year-old senior who’s already graduated — will throw for more than 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’ll join an exclusive Boise State club that includes Brett Rypien, Kellen Moore and Ryan Dinwiddie. Bachmeier then turns down a free COVID season and pursues the NFL.
• Junior running back George Holani will rush for 1,000 yards despite missing at least one game. Upon his return, coaches will decide that it’s not a good idea for the most valuable player on the roster to chase and catch punts.
• Senior wide receiver Billy Bowens will catch more passes than senior wide receiver Stef Cobbs.
• Cobbs will score at least one special teams touchdown.
• Celebrated local wide receiver Austin Bolt, in his third season, will catch his first pass.
• Celebrated backup quarterback Taylen Green, in his second season, will throw his first TD pass.
• Fans will complain that offensive coordinator Tim Plough doesn’t know how to use the tight end position. At least one of his three tight ends will end up in an NFL camp.
• The offensive line that appeared to cruise through fall camp with no issues will go through personnel changes — because that happens every season. Expect the juggling act to include at least seven to eight different players, and more fan angst.
• The defense will allow less than 18 points a game, ranking top 10 nationally.
• Head coach Andy Avalos will yell at a game official. Once.
• Edge rushers George Tarlas, a one-and-done senior, and Demitri Washington, who joined the team in 2018, will combine for more than 10 sacks. They are Greek. They will celebrate. Every. Single. Time.
• Senior nickel Tyreque Jones will make more highlight plays than senior safety JL Skinner.
• Skinner will go through the entire season without a targeting penalty.
• Fans will complain that Skinner doesn’t go high enough in the 2023 NFL Draft.
• Senior cornerback Caleb Biggers will lead the team in interceptions (let’s go with four).
• Team captains John Ojukwu (Boise High) and Scott Matlock (Homedale High) — all 615 pounds of them — will make the Treasure Valley proud. Solid seasons. Solid humans. Solid NFL futures.
• Ojukwu, the left tackle, will play his 43rd game as a Bronco and make his 38th start against Oregon State.
• Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey won’t raise the $300 million he needs for a new Athletics Master Village — even if Boise State goes undefeated and to a major bowl game. But he will make one huge announcement this season in regards to expansion.
•Boise State will not be invited to the Big 12.
• Boise State will not be invited to the Pac-12.
• Basketball coach Leon Rice will keep making big announcements and big changes to his rising program, hoping to upstage football for a second consecutive season.
• Boise State will score more redzone touchdowns than last year (29), and world-class kicker Jonah Dalmas won’t kick as many field goals as last year (26).
• New Aussie punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, one of only two true freshmen on the depth chart, will be a local celebrity with his own personal crowd chant by the end of the season.
• Running back Ashton Jeanty, the other true freshman on the depth chart, will flirt with 500 yards. He’ll be a rock star starting with the 2023 season.
• Boise State will score more than the 4.4 points it averaged in the third quarter last year.
• Temperature for the Sept. 17 home opener against UT Martin will be 100 degrees.
• The Broncos will beat UT Martin for their 21st consecutive home-opening win — because UT Martin is not Michigan State.
• Boise State will break its single-season average attendance record (35,404 in 2012). San Diego State (Oct. 1), Fresno State (Oct. 8) and BYU (Nov. 5) are on the home schedule. Michigan State is not.
• Outcomes against San Diego State and Fresno State in eight days on the blue will determine the vibe of the season.
• The Broncos will lose to Fresno State and Air Force (Oct. 22).
• Boise State will beat BYU to take a 9-4 series lead — the world will look different when/if they ever play again.
• The Broncos will finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak, including three games at home (Colorado State, BYU, Utah State).
• Boise State will actually play a bowl game this season after no-such luck in 2018 (canceled), 2020 (opt out) and 2021 (opt out).
• No prediction on if Boise State actually wins a bowl game — for a senior class that has never known that feeling.
•Avalos’ job status is safe and secure — and everybody loves the beloved son of Boise State football.
• Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin loses his job at Auburn — and no one is surprised.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and Boise State football pre- and post-game shows (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com