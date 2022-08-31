Boise St BYU Football

Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) celebrates after his fumble recovery against BYU in a game Oct. 21, 2021, in Provo, Utah.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State will not lose five football games in 2022 — like the Broncos did in 2021, their worst season in 23 years.

That’s an easy prediction.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments