For Boise State football, a regular season that we’ll never forget is complete. Who needs therapy?
The past three months have been hard.
A promising season quickly turned dark, followed by unprecedented turmoil, enough success to suck us back in, a few hiccups to twist our fandom and, finally, a massive feeling of accomplishment and relief.
Most fans consume a football season sitting on their couch. It’s rare to need a couch — after the season.
The regular season ended with success, but therapy still makes sense because college football, with its modern-day quirks and changing rules, is constantly testing our patience. These Broncos are no different — for the past 85 days, watching this team has been exhausting and rewarding, frustrating and inspiring.
Of course, the final day of the regular season wasn’t any different.
Boise State led Utah State 28-10 in the third quarter Friday after 300-pound defensive tackle Scott Matlock caught a touchdown pass. Weird Season Stat: Matlock has more TD catches than Davis Koetter, and the same number as all four tight ends combined.
Albertsons Stadium was electric after that play — until Utah State made it a one-score game and started driving for a late-game lead. The angst of a season was on full display — until Gabe Hunter intercepted a pass on the Boise State 8-yard line and quarterback Taylen Green sprinted 91 yards for a TD, the longest run from scrimmage in school history. Seyi Oladipo sealed the deal with a pick six to give Boise State a 42-23 victory on the final day of a very confusing regular season.
It was Senior Day, and 25 of a possible 29 players were honored. Most won’t be back next season; some will return because those are the rules these days.
With all due respect to their elders, young stars snagged all the headlines Friday, players like Green and Oladipo, wide receivers Eric McAlister and Latrell Caples, and running back Ashton Jeanty. They’re all freshmen or sophomores, and they played a part in all six touchdowns. You would hope they all return to Boise State in 2023, but you never know, because those are the rules these days.
Coach Andy Avalos might be the only person who enjoys all this chaos. Fans call it torture. He calls it character-building.
“This is the time of year, especially in this game, things get really tough, your challenges continue to grow, but it’s awesome to be able to go through it with a family like ours,’’ Avalos said after Friday’s game.
“That’s the thing I was most grateful for this Thanksgiving. I’ll be 100 percent honest with you, I’ve been able to learn and grow through all the experiences.’’
Today, as Boise State begins preparing for a two-game postseason, you have to wonder about Hank Bachmeier. What’s the disgraced quarterback thinking these days? He was a good dude, treated like a pariah, and probably deserved better, even though Green is clearly the better quarterback.
What’s Tim Plough thinking these days? The fired offensive coordinator is another good dude, but there’s no regret in Avalos’ decision to make a sudden midseason change. Plough, sadly, will spend the rest of his life running from Dirk Koetter nightmares.
Massive changes were made during this very difficult season, and every one of them worked in Boise State’s favor. It didn’t feel like it at times, with all the bumps and bruises gathered during 12 weekends, nine victories and three losses.
Think about this, as you think about all the hair you lost since Labor Day weekend: Boise State finished 8-0 in Mountain West games and won those games by an average of 20.4 points. The program has won 26 of the past 29 league games, and has finished undefeated in MW play three of the past four seasons. Weird Season Stat II: Avalos (not Chris Petersen/Bryan Harsin) is the first Boise State coach to go undefeated in either of his first two Mountain West seasons.
So much success — and so much anxiety. That’s how you describe Boise State football over the past three months, a truly bizarre regular season that we may never see again.
Are we spoiled in Boise? Are we enjoying the ride? Do we still need a couch?
“You go through a lot of different stuff for a reason,’’ Avalos said.
The payoff starts Saturday when Fresno State, the hottest team in the league, hits town for the Mountain West Championship Game.
The payoff continues the next couple of seasons, hopefully, as we get to watch all this young talent grow into NFL prospects. Many of Boise State’s top young players are from Texas, and in a transfer portal era, that bond could keep the difference-makers together in Boise.
They all seem to love each other on social media, for whatever that’s worth. They’re active and proud of each other, and it was cool to see Jeanty after the game tweet about Green’s 91-yard run: “You different 10!!’’
Yes he is — and so is Avalos, who proved this crazy regular season that he can thrive on misfortune, turn drama into gold, and still dominate football games.
Can’t wait to see what happens this postseason.
As long as there’s a nearby couch.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com