The Boise State football season has been exhausting — and it’s barely October.
It already feels like December ... of 2023.
This season has been physical, emotional and downright mental for all involved. It has messed with bodies, minds and careers.
The entire 2022 football season — college and pro — is drunk like your favorite uncle on a Tuesday night, and Boise State has joined the party for a wild ride of good, bad and ugly.
The Broncos have played five games, mostly with bizarre and unexpected results, and it seems like there have been five hangovers. If you follow college football in Boise this season, you might need therapy.
But here’s the bottom line, the serious dose of good news in a sea of exhausting chaos: Boise State isn’t just trying to survive this mess of a season, it’s thriving.
Players were dominant in the second half of last week’s victory against San Diego, and they go into Saturday night’s game against Fresno State with confidence and a 2-0 start in Mountain West play.
Coaches are making hard decisions — brutal and unprecedented decisions — and those decisions seem to be paying off with instant success.
The entire athletic department is grinding — the Fresno State game sold out more than 50 hours before kickoff and the Broncos this week cranked out one of the biggest and most unique Name, Image and Likeness campaigns in the country.
Boise State has had better football seasons.
Boise State fans have had happier starts to a season.
Boise State’s 2022 campaign could very well fall apart and disappear like it did in 2021.
Right now, the blue-collar mentality is alive and well. Bronco Nation, if you have the energy, you should feel proud about the battle inside the battle.
Boise State is battling harder than ever before.
Question: Will it pay off with a successful finish to this very exhausting season?
Nobody knows the answer to that question. It’s not even worth a wild guess. Not this season, where anything can happen, and probably will.
The madness started five weeks ago with that mind-blowing start and emotional loss at Oregon State. The New Mexico win was mostly routine and the UT Martin win was sloppy, a sign of things to come.
The hammer dropped hard Sept. 23 — a 27-10 loss at UTEP, one of the most embarrassing moments in program history.
Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired the next morning, and Boise State never fires coaches midseason. Four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier left the team two days later, and he isn’t coming back.
New offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter replaced Plough. The former Boise State and NFL head coach was retired. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green replaced Bachmeier. The freakish athlete had never started a college football game.
Boise State then trailed San Diego State 13-0 at halftime of last weekend’s game inside Albertsons Stadium. Fans headed home and the season appeared doomed.
The halftime chatter was loud and clear: Could head coach Andy Avalos, one of the most popular players in school history, save his job after a five-loss season in 2021 and the shaky start in 2022?
Answer: Yes.
Rays of hope bombarded the blue in the opening minutes of the second half, starting with a Tyreque Jones interception and a Green 17-yard touchdown run.
Ninety-minutes later: Boise State 35, San Diego State 13.
Koetter was declared a savoir. Green was anointed a superstar. A three-headed rushing monster was born. A defense that is ranked top 30 in the country finally found help.
And a season, possibly, was saved. For now.
On Monday, Avalos smiled at his weekly press conference, and seemed a bit relieved after the intensity of the week before.
On Wednesday, the Boise State athletic department announced an exclusive trading card promotion with Jacksons Food Stores, the same local company that blessed us in the past with Boise State bobbleheads.
This campaign is different, with perfect timing.
Boise State is the first college football program with its entire team represented in a trading card set, all thanks to NIL. Players have already been paid, and Jacksons’ investment is the largest trading card venture for any school in the country, according to Boise State.
The Bachmeier card has been removed from the set, but you can get Green and his running backs, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Those three men, the muscle behind the Broncos’ new three-headed rushing monster, finished with 318 yards and five touchdowns against San Diego State.
Blue-collar at its finest, and a solid sign for the rest of the season. Check out this stat: Avalos is 10-7 at Boise State, but he’s 8-0 when the Broncos rush for 140 yards or more in a game.
Air Force is the only team left on Boise State’s schedule that is allowing less than 139 rushing yards a game. It’s a major opportunity for an offense that’s desperately trying to find its new identity.
Fresno State is ranked 102nd against the run. Next week is a much-needed bye, followed by Air Force, in theory, the last pesky game on the Mountain West schedule.
Take a deep breath, Bronco Nation. There is hope on the horizon.
And, hopefully, less exhaustion.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com