It’s not easy being a football coach — it's one of the most stressful jobs on the planet.
Money is nice.
People are not.
Winning changes your life.
Losing changes your sanity.
And if you’ve ever played or coached ball on a blue field, where generations of winning have spoiled many a good man, you know that grass isn’t always greener on the other side of Albertsons Stadium.
Four high-profile coaches with deep Boise State histories are struggling right now, and they're in serious need of a group hug.
All good men. All successful coaches. All, unfortunately, feeling the heat of too many losses.
Andy Avalos is 8-6 since taking over at Boise State in 2021 — he’s lost two of his past three games, both by double digits, and has an offensive coordinator who’s on the most-wanted list.
Bryan Harsin is 8-7 since joining Auburn in 2021 — he lost five straight games to end last season, his offseason was a nightmare and last week at home he beat San Jose State by eight points.
Dan Hawkins is 8-6 at UC Davis since the start of the 2021 season — and has lost five straight games, four by double digits. Didn’t see that coming.
And favored son Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, has lost two of his past three games dating to last season — and now his quarterback (again). The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL who failed to score a touchdown last week.
Those four coaches are a combined 36-25 since the start of their 2021 seasons.
Going back 20 years, Boise State barely had a coaching tree. It was a Charlie Brown stick figure with one dangling, deflated football.
Today, there are dozens of former Boise State players and coaches across the country working their magic in college and pro football.
Two of those coaches are passionately disliked by many in their local markets.
If you’re a fan of Harsin or Moore, avoid Twitter at all costs. Avoid all social media. If you’re Harsin or Moore, avoid the grocery store, neighborhood birthday parties and maybe even church.
Twitiots writing about Harsin: “Can’t wait to see what are people going to find to hate on Bryan Harsin about today.’’
Twitiots writing about Moore: “If the Cowboys want to have a consistent offense this year, Dak needs to turn his headset off and not listen to Kellen Moore.’’
Those are the nice comments.
Avalos and Hawkins are much luckier in their losing ways. They are battered and bruised, but not drowning in social media venom.
Avalos, a former player and assistant coach, remains popular in Boise, though a second straight five-loss season would change that in a flash.
Hawkins’ popularity around here also remains intact, though he did send aforementioned offensive coordinator Tim Plough to Boise to join Avalos’ staff. Hawkins coaches FCS football in Davis, California. Not a lot of pressure there. Not a lot of social media angst. He’s raised the bar for program expectations, but keep this in mind: The last time Hawkins lost five straight games, he was quickly fired by Colorado.
It's tough being a coach.
It's tough being a fan while watching a coach lose.
At least one of these four coaches — or all four of them — must step up and give life to the Boise State coaching tree. It's an important part of the program's resume.
Do any of them have a chance? Can any of them save their seasons? Their short-term futures?
Of course — starting this weekend.
Avalos, Harsin, Hawkins and Moore are all coaching at home, albeit with massively different storylines.
Avalos has UT Martin, a FCS program that won the Ohio Valley Conference last season (win). Followed by UTEP (win) and back-to-back home games against San Diego State and Fresno State (could decide the season).
Harsin is hosting Penn State, which is making its first ever visit to Auburn. Poor timing. Followed by October games against LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas (last three are top 20 teams).
Hawkins takes on a San Diego program that UC Davis has dominated. Followed by Big Sky powers Weber State and Montana State. Good luck, Hawk.
Moore and his Cowboys’ offense take on the motivated Cincinnati Bengals. Followed by road games against the Giants, Rams and Eagles (and a home game against the rival Commanders). Extra good luck, Kellen.
As typical in coaching, there will be wins moving forward, and there will be losses. It would be nice to see all four coaches turn their current ruts into future success stories.
Keep the Boise State coaching tree vibrant and healthy. In the City of Trees.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and Boise State football pre- and post-game shows (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com