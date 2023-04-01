A Boise State basketball recruit-turned-commit, doesn’t matter the name, made a comment the other day that caught me off guard. Not sure why — it’s been said around here for at least 30-plus years.
The athlete from California was talking about his recruiting trip to Boise, his first time in our city.
“I was shocked,’’ he said. “I thought it was going to be like a small little town.’’
That’s a problem, and has always been a problem for Boise State coaches and recruiters who still to this day battle ridiculous barriers and false reputations because too many outsiders don’t get what we know: Boise is the bomb.
Yes, Boise is the most isolated city in America, five hours away from anything that resembles big-city life. No, we don’t have dirt streets, one stoplight or a trading post, and the campus isn’t surrounded by endless fields of potatoes.
Boise State coaches, when they start talking to recruits, too many times have to begin those conversations by promoting and/or defending Boise. Unfortunately, part of the Boise State recruiting process is convincing people that Boise is a 21st century slice of paradise, not a cow town waiting for its first cell phone tower.
Come to Boise, and you’ll love it, the coaches promise. Plenty of recruits embrace those words and end up at Boise State, like three new basketball players, in part because of what Boise has to offer. Plenty others don’t — and that limits the pool of potential talent.
Imagine if a Boise State coach didn’t have to waste time by making pitches to defend our city, or sharing important information about the brilliance of Boise. Imagine if they only had to sell the school, their program and its history of success, themselves and their staffs. Imagine if Boise’s reputation was so strong, so widespread, so appealing, that you didn’t have to pull out a map to prove that we exist.
Imagine the possibilities …
Publication headline: “Boise is the most livable city in America.’’
Promotional press release: “Boise is the most family-friendly place to live in the United States.’’
Social media video: “Boise is one of America’s safest and fastest growing cities.’’
Corporate sales pitch: “Re-locate to Boise where business is booming.’’
Friends to friends: “Move to Boise … and you’ll never regret it.’’
We’ve all had those conversations. We’ve all seen those public relations headlines, the marketing and the promotions, the social media posts (yes, we have the Internet in Boise). The City of Boise and organizations such as the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau have worked hard to promote our city, tell our story, attract growth, and build the brand.
The messages work. We are growing as a community and getting better every day.
Apparently, not everyone is listening, including the Pac-12 or Big 12 conferences, and that’s a problem for Boise State and its pursuit of athletic excellence.
In Boise, we’ll never win the battle against isolated geography.
In Idaho, our awkward politics will always be an issue for outsiders.
Our education system isn’t the best.
Our image will always be potatoes over people.
Both our community and our state have issues, like everyone else, but it still blows me away that a young recruit on this side of the country first steps onto Boise soil and is “shocked’’ because we aren’t a “small little town.’’
We’ve all been in this recruit’s shoes — visiting a new place and coming away surprised by our visit. It’s human nature, it’s the backbone of tourism and the inspiration behind travel, and Boise isn’t alone in this battle of wrong reputations.
Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do, except to keep being Boise. No longer a sleepy and cozy community, Boise must continue to promote and push its big-city brand. That will benefit Boise State athletics and help break down an element of recruiting that shouldn’t exist. It’s hard enough to knock on a recruit’s door and convince mom that you’re taking her son or daughter to this mysterious place known as Boise, Idaho.
Instead, it would be better if coaches took more of these calls from potential recruits: “I’ve heard Boise is this spectacular place to live, and I want to come play for Boise State? How can we make that happen?’’
Recruiting would change. Boise State would have more access to more recruits. More athletes would fuel more success — and that’s why I appreciate the idea of more branding and more awareness for the fine city of Boise.
But in this conflicted state, I’m well aware that these are fighting words. Not everyone is pro-growth. Not everyone is about pushing the brand, fixing the reputation, or attracting outsiders to cross our borders.
And not everyone is about Boise State and athletic success.
I get it, it’s a spirited Idaho debate that will never end. There are plenty of people who want Boise to stay “a small little town’’ forever.
In reality, Boise is big and bold — and one day the true reputation of our city will help lift Boise State athletics to another level of success.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com