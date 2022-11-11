There was a moment in downtown Boise last week that deserves to be shared, and it really has nothing to do with sports.
Let’s talk about relationships.
I rarely, if ever, write about relationships. They’re not my strength, more like doomed disasters, but last week’s moment isn’t about a warped personal resume, and has everything to do with new Boise State Athletics Hall of Famer Bobby Dye.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last week because of what he accomplished as a basketball coach between 1983-95. The players. The wins. The crowds. The burgers. The postseason success stories that fans still talk about.
The night before the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Boise State’s campus, Dye was the star attraction of a private function in downtown Boise. A hundred or so people, mostly middle-aged men holding onto their athletic dreams, gathered in a basement room to honor a man who changed their lives.
One by one, men such as Arnell Jones, Brian King, John Coker, Shambric Williams, Rod Jensen and so many others, shared stories about the legend of Bobby Dye. All members of the Boise State basketball family, all impacted by a father figure who was anything but warm and fuzzy.
Dye was constantly grumpy. Dye was constantly teaching. Dye was constantly successful. Dye was constantly respected.
And if you survived a college basketball career with Dye, you had a path toward adult success, a friend for life, and a relationship more meaningful than most.
Every person who stood up last week talked about their magical bond with Dye, even if they hadn’t seen him for years, or will never see him again. There was some serious BS, there was a ton of love, there were more than a few tears.
Dye sat stoically and listened to every word of every speech. He absorbed the joy, smiled more than he did during an entire coaching career, and ultimately thanked everyone with his own inspiring words.
Dye, now 85 and living in Southern California, is healthy and sharp but looks fragile. He won’t be with us forever, but on this night, he was a beautiful man having a beautiful moment.
Relationships can be fragile, and Dye didn’t build them with everyone. He screwed up (and fixed) plenty. But when relationships stick — especially with the blood, sweat and battle scars of an athletic backdrop — they are beyond special. They are life-changing.
The best part of talking to coaches? When they talk about their players.
The best part of talking to players? When they talk about the relationships they’ve built with teammates and coaches, a brotherhood that never goes away.
Fast forward to this weekend, another Saturday night, another busy time for Boise State athletics. Coach Leon Rice’s basketball team plays Washington State in downtown Boise, just a few blocks from where Dye was honored, while coach Andy Avalos is in Reno with his football team.
The basketball game starts at 5 p.m., and football starts at 8:30.
Rice and Avalos won’t talk to each other on this busy day, but they’re close friends, and they talked about each other this past week.
Rice, who’s building his own basketball relationships, memories and potential Hall of Fame career, said he’s been friends with all Boise State football coaches since he landed on campus in 2010.
Avalos, in his second year as the football coach, has in the past asked Rice to speak to his team, which makes sense. Rice did have a better season last year.
Rice has an open invite to hit football practices, and Avalos will start going to basketball games in January when his season is over.
Like Dye and his players back in the day, Rice and Avalos are in the middle of this relationship that’s fun to watch.
“I love him, I love talking to him,’’ Rice said about Avalos. ’’I’ve enjoyed my relationships with all the football coaches. ... I value that a lot because I know what they go through and they know what I go through. They care about my program and I care about theirs.
“I live and die with every game. I’m yelling at the officials as much as when I’m here (coaching inside ExtraMile Arena). Andy has done an amazing job with the way he’s flipped his team through the valley of death.’’
The relationship respect is mutual.
“We’re all Broncos,’’ Avalos said. “We’re looking forward to seeing our basketball team and coach Rice having an unbelievable year. … That’s a cool part about being here at Boise State, is that everybody supports each other and we’re all in for the common good, and to grow the athletics program.’’
Avalos credits new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey for an upgrade on humanity inside the department.
“JD brings that to the table, the way he brings people together,’’ Avalos said. “It’s a blessing to be a part of it because I’m just going to say it, at times it hasn’t always been that way.’’
Dickey had his own good week in the relationship department. In one 42-hour window between Monday night and late Wednesday morning, he announced three separate donations to Boise State athletics: One for $750,000 and two for $1 million each.
Dickey has secured seven $1 million gifts since December 2020. And you know why. Sports are intense, hence the need for cash, and there is intense pressure on administrators, coaches and players to win. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that matters.
Sometimes, we forget about the relationships.
