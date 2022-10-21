Dirk Koetter is keeping things simple.
The rest of college football is complicated.
Welcome to Andy Avalos’ nightmare.
Koetter has single-handedly — or so it seems — injected life, energy and passion back into a once-dead season. He has been the offensive savior since Avalos fired coordinator Tim Plough after that dreadful UTEP loss in September. Seems so long ago.
The result: A new offense, nine touchdowns and 75 points in the last six quarters, with back-to-back victories over San Diego State and Fresno State.
No surprise — Koetter is a former Boise State head coach who sparked the program’s national offensive reputation in the late 1990s. He’s a former NFL offensive coordinator and head coach who once led quarterback Jameis Winston to one of his better seasons in Tampa Bay.
Koetter can handle his new project, redshirt freshman Taylen Green, the Broncos’ new starting quarterback and the future face of this program.
Green could stick around for another three seasons.
Koetter? He’s 100 percent done after this season.
He said in his initial press conference Oct. 3 that there won’t be a second season. He said in another press conference this past Monday that he’s keeping things simple — coaching ball in practice, playing chess on game days, no recruiting, nothing will change his mind.
Boise State coaches spent a couple of days traveling and recruiting during last week’s bye. “I went to McCall golfing,’’ Koetter said, without hesitation.
He’s done with the grind, and deservedly so.
For Avalos, the head coach, the grind is just starting.
Right now, he’s just trying to beat Air Force on Saturday. In the very near future, he’ll have to focus on not only replacing Koetter, but stabilizing at least 40 percent of his coaching staff. And finding the money to pay them.
Hence the complicated nightmare.
Not only does Avalos need to hire a new offensive coordinator, he’ll need to address the futures of wide receivers coach Matt Miller, offensive line coach Tim Keane and cornerbacks coach Demario Warren. Their contracts expire after this season — six other assistants on staff already have contracts for the 2023 season.
Avalos will need to pay the new offensive coordinator more than the $280,000 he paid Plough. The position is critical — and demands massive respect.
Also, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha is in the first year of a three-year contract, and his salary is scheduled to jump from $125,000 this season to $320,000 next year.
By contract, Avalos’ budget for assistant salaries is $2.15 million this season. Also by contract, Boise State will add $50,000 to that salary pool for the 2023 season.
Boise State uses those numbers as a minimum, not a ceiling, but if you’re a Broncos’ assistant football coach, you aren’t being paid enough — because the marketplace demand is intense and because, as we learned again this season, coaching matters.
By my estimate, and based on the respect of the program and what should be paid, Avalos will need an extra $300,000 to properly pay coaches next season. Or more.
No more Big Sky budget hires.
Boise State must be better than that.
I asked Avalos on Monday about the offensive coordinator position once Koetter leaves in December.
“You know I’m not going to answer that question Mike,’’ he said.
Then he kept going ...
“There is a bigger role that I’m responsible for, you’re 100 percent Mike, but my sole purpose right now is on where we’re growing forward right now. I know that’s a timely matter. The thing I will say is, we’re super excited about what our offense is doing right now, what our offensive staff is doing right now, to see the growth, to see where we’re going, and we have the opportunity to keep growing and that’s the most important thing right now.’’
I followed-up by asking Avalos if it’s important to have Koetter’s replacement on staff before the early signing window in December.
“I would say that, yeah, we’re going to be squared away before then,’’ he said. “Again, I’m not going to put a timeline or anything on that. We will be very diligent, but we’re really excited, again, with what our offensive staff is doing right now and the direction we’re going.’’
A subtle endorsement to promote Miller to offensive coordinator? Or will Avalos go outside the family, which might not be a bad idea?
No clue, so back to the money issue: It’s real, and it needs to be upgraded immediately. Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey is trying to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to build his Athletics Master Village. He also needs hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire football coaches who can make the program better.
That has to be a short-term priority.
“In terms of expectations, I realize what we’re navigating,’’ Dickey told me Friday. “I realize what the industry is and what the expectations of having a brand like ours, and our program. I need to find a way forward and that’s my commitment to Andy and all coaches.
“My philosophy is, whatever we don’t have, we’re going to go out and get and my job is to figure out how to do that.’’
Five Power Five coaches have been fired this season, a topic that came up during my conversation with Dickey. Those schools are paying five men roughly $60 million to go away, and when the hiring cycle fires up later this year, trickle-down economics will impact athletic departments across the country.
We live in an era where gross financial behavior is a routine part of college football. Wouldn’t it be nice if Boise State didn’t have to worry about $300,000?
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State post-game show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com