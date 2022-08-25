The state of Idaho’s four college football teams finished the 2021 season with a combined 25 losses - the highest total since 28 losses in 2015.
Promising days are ahead, at least on paper.
Boise State (five losses in 2021) and the College of Idaho (three losses) have enough talent to chase championship dreams in 2022.
Idaho (seven) and Idaho State (10) are booming with optimism after both programs hired new coaches with big personalities.
College football in Idaho should be better in 2022. The reality will be determined by 44 games over the next three months.
BOISE STATE
There are fifth-year players on the Boise State roster who have never won a bowl game. That’s shocking for a program that used to thrive on Fiesta Bowl victories.
Before the Broncos can fight off their bowl-game bad luck, they first must navigate through a 12th season in the Mountain West - with a roster loaded with promise.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is a four-year starter and has a solid supporting cast to start the season.
Head coach Andy Avalos has built a defense that is peppered with NFL potential and should be elite.
The schedule is favorable, featuring back-to-back home games against Mountain West favorites San Diego State (Sept. 30) and Fresno State (Oct. 8). A nonconference game against Michigan State has been replaced by a home opener against UT Martin (Sept. 17).
Bachmeier’s career is trending in the right direction, and Boise State quarterbacks in their fourth season typically produce monster numbers. Bachmaier needs a monster season - and for running back George Holani and the offensive line to remain healthy. Those have been damaging issues in the past.
Off the field, the next 100 days also present a huge opportunity for athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who is pushing Boise State fans and the Boise area community to help build a $300 million Athletics Master Village. The plan includes massive changes to Albertsons Stadium, including two new videoboards this season.
Wins will produce cash.
Losses will produce skepticism.
• Idaho players on the roster: 16
• Season opener: Sept. 3, at Oregon State
• Season prediction: 9-3 (finishes on five-game win streak)
COLLEGE OF IDAHO
The NAIA program in Caldwell has quietly become the most dominant program in the state. The Yotes have won 26 of their past 30 Frontier Conference games, with three of those losses to league power Carroll College.
Head coach Mike Moroski, entering his ninth season, has won or shared three straight league titles and is “on target’’ with his goal of building a national program. This year, he said, the Yotes have the best team speed and deepest roster they’ve ever had.
Moroski, a former NFL quarterback, has two top local stars at that position this season, has two top local stars at that position. Incumbent Ryan Hibbs, a 6-4, 215-pound junior from Capital High, and Boise State transfer Andy Peters, a 6-2, 205-pound sophomore from Timberline High. He plans to rotate both to start the season.
The season’s success could be determined on the final weekend of the regular season - C of I at home against Carroll on Nov. 12.
• Idaho players on the roster: 64
• Season opener: Aug. 27, vs. Montana State-Northern
• Season prediction: 7-3 (Montana road trips are pesky)
IDAHO
The Vandals, once a quarterback-proud program, have become a mess at the most important position on the field.
They have played seven QBs over the past three seasons, including four last year. All four attempted at least 31 passes - and all four threw at least one touchdown and one interception.
This year, under new coach Jason Eck, the Vandals opened fall camp with four QBs competing for the starting job: redshirt freshman Gevani McCoy, redshirt freshman CJ Jordan, redshirt junior J’Bore Gibbs and freshman Jack Layne.
Eck has narrowed the competition to two players, though he hasn’t made any public announcements about a starter.
A defense that allowed 31.6 points a game last season is led by inside linebacker Fa’Avae Fa’Avae, a former Washington State transfer who has been productive in two seasons with the Vandals.
Eck, a former Wisconsin player and the previous offensive coordinator at South Dakota State, said a goal of his Big Sky program this season is at least seven wins and an appearance in the FCS playoffs. He also talks about “the process’’ - which could be slow in Moscow. There are 15 seniors/grad transfers on the roster - and 38 freshmen.
• Idaho players on the roster: 21
• Season opener: Sept. 3, at Washington State
• Season prediction: 4-7 (closes with a win at Idaho State)
IDAHO STATE
The Bengals lost 10 games last season, including eight by double-digits, and the offense scored only 18 touchdowns.
Overall attendance for five games at Holt Arena in Pocatello: 18,370, or an average of 3,674 fans a game.
Relevancy surrounding the Big Sky program is close to an all-time low.
New and excitable coach Charlie Ragle spent his offseason building community support and overhauling the roster - including 16 new signees after spring camp. The roster includes transfers from Arizona, Utah State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Oregon State, Washington State and Utah.
Ragle, who spent the past 10 years in the Pac-12 with Arizona and Cal as a tight ends and special teams coach, said the Bengals are noticeably better at running back, offensive line and defensive line.
Junior Tyler Vander Waal (started the first three games last year before a shoulder injury) and sophomore Hunter Hays (1,066 yards and six TDs in nine games last year) shared quarterback duties in 2021.
Vander Waal won the starting battle again this fall - the former transfer from Wyoming is 23 years old and entering his sixth season of college football.
• Idaho players on the roster: 28
• Season opener: Aug. 27, at UNLV
• Season prediction: 3-8 (Bengals had one win in 2021)
