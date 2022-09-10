BSU vs Colorado State FOOTBALL

Boise State’s J.L Skinner (0) is caught up by Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien(12) after making an interception during a game Nov. 12, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two weeks into another season, a season that launched with hope, Boise State is doing one thing better than anyone in college football.

Pretending to be Agatha Christie.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments