Chase Penry

Colorado wide receiver Chase Penry (3) warms up before a game against Arizona in 2022.

 AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Boise State cast its pole into the transfer portal and has finally started to reel in some catches.

On Tuesday, a day after Wisconsin transfer safety Titus Toler announced his pledge to BSU, Colorado transfer wide receiver Chase Penry committed to the Broncos.

