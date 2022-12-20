Boise State cast its pole into the transfer portal and has finally started to reel in some catches.
On Tuesday, a day after Wisconsin transfer safety Titus Toler announced his pledge to BSU, Colorado transfer wide receiver Chase Penry committed to the Broncos.
Penry is the 20th commit in the 2023 class, and the second via the portal.
Penry played just four games for the Buffalos last season, meaning he’ll arrive at Boise State with three years of eligibility. In doing so, Penry will leave arguably last year’s worst college football team for a top squad in the Mountain West.
“(I was looking to) be in a program that has proven they can win and a tradition like Boise has, where they’re in a bowl game every year,” Penry told The Idaho Press. “They win a lot of games. They have an incredible quarterback right now. Talent all over the field. Great coaching staff. And just a family feel to it.”
He is just the second wide receiver to commit to Boise State's 2023 class, joining 5-foot-11 Jackson Grier from Florida.
A 6-1, 190-pound wideout, Penry has not yet proved himself at the collegiate level. In two years at Colorado, he tallied 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. But perhaps in a different system, Penry can show off his ability.
“I would say I’m a unique player,” Penry said. “I bring a lot of different skillsets to the game. My ability to flat-out catch the ball, I would say, is my best ability. And then being able to work every level of the route tree: vertical, intermediate and underneath stuff. I’ve proven I can do that.”
Penry entered the portal two weeks ago and received a message from Boise State’s Director of Player Personnel Deontrae Cooper, who formally worked at Colorado and helped make Penry a Buff. Eventually, BSU’s Director of Recruiting Operations Jason Cvercko and wide receivers coach Matt Miller — both of whom recruited Penry out of high school — began talking with him.
Late last week, Penry hopped on a flight and took his official visit to Boise State to meet the coaches in person.
“They don’t recruit a lot of kids, but it’s about the fit,” Penry said. “There’s a reason why they are who they are. From the time I walk through the doors at the facility, you can just see why they’re special and the program is special.”
Also special is Boise State quarterback Taylen Green.
“Everyone sees that,” Penry said of Green. “It was really great to just see the film this weekend from the games he’s played in this year.”
Soon, it’ll be Penry running on The Blue catching passes from Green.
