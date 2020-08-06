Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game. Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote. Just outside the top 25 was Boise State. The Broncos were tied for 26th with Tennessee with 111 points. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.