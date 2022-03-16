PORTLAND — Emmanuel Akot is leaning against a white countertop and doing play-by-play on his every move. But his diction is so foreign to his onlookers, Akot may have had a more receptive audience explaining quantum physics to kindergarteners.
“Most people go straight up with the king,” Akot says. “But I like going with the queen. Then doing this is unorthodox because if they do the same thing, these are switched. Then he takes this piece, which everyone does because they think it’s free.”
Above the countertop in this Rose City Marriott sits a bizarre figurine: A dog, covered in gold, meditating. Inches away, it seems Akot is in his zen state as he stares at a cardboard chessboard, pointing to a random pawn and trying to explain how he can basically control any chess game in three moves.
Emmanuel Akot: The chess teacher https://t.co/Gk0tjWImHo pic.twitter.com/0Rrlsr6gQZ— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 17, 2022
“For example, he does some moves, I can put this right here and he’s already in a lot of trouble with this piece,” says Akot, grabbing the aforementioned black pawn. “I can kind of set my attack up from there. There’s a lot of ways to go about it.”
For a second, silence strikes. No one knows what to say because, well, no one knows what the heck he’s talking about. Boise State forward, Abu Kigab, is sitting across from Akot. He stares at the 6-foot-8 senior. Then at everyone else in the room.
“And that’s why he’s the point guard.” Kigab hollers.
****
Emmanuel Akot does not look like a chess savant. Then again, he doesn’t look like a point guard. He is not scrawny like Bobby Fischer nor short like Chris Paul.
No, he is Emmanuel Akot. He is a physical marvel who runs up the court like a deer prancing through the forest. He is an intellectual specimen who reads defenses with the same uncanny foresight in which he reads a chess board. And he is a major reason Boise State is in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015.
To watch the Broncos is to watch 21st-century basketball, where positions are obsolete and height is about as important as eye color.
For Thursday’s first-round matchup against Memphis, Boise State will likely trot out a starting lineup where the forwards — Abu Kigab (6-7) and Tyson Degenhart (6-7) — are shorter than the point guard (the 6-8 Akot).
This is heaven for Leon Rice. The Boise State coach has long avoided the typical position stereotypes. Sometimes, in the years BSU didn’t have the personnel to match up every night, that was a necessity. Sometimes it was because guys like 6-8, 265-pound Nick Duncan — a sharpshooter from deep — and Akot had skills alien to their body types.
“His versatility has meant so much to this team. He can guard one through five. Last year he played — probably was one of the only players in the country that actually played one through five,” Rice said. “His versatility gives us such a freedom to use all the other guys in different ways that let them play to their strengths.”
If his roster was absent of positions, Rice would probably be happier. It’s a philosophy shared by Chiranjit Goswani, Akot’s 9th- and 10-grade coach for the Winnipeg Wolves — a club team in the Manitoba province of Canada.
“To me, if he was going to play NCAA ball it was going to be stupid to stick him at the four when he could play as easily on the perimeter,” Goswani said. “His decision-making and vision always stood out to me. At least at our level. The way he saw the game was way better than kids his age.”
And better than kids in Canada. It took Goswani about two seconds to realize his lengthy guard was bound for America. First for prep school, then for college and maybe later for the NBA.
Initially, things progressed as expected. After 10th grade, Akot headed for tiny Mt. Pleasant, Utah, and joined the nationally ranked Wasatch Academy basketball squad. Curtis Condie, a former Utah Valley assistant, became the Tigers’ coach in July 2015. Akot was in Utah three weeks later.
On the court, he was as advertised. It was everything else about Akot that Condie remembers most fondly.
“He just helped people. He was always kind,” Condie said. “Think about this: He’s got people kissing his rear end. He does. But he was willing to be kind and considerate to others.”
Among those sucking up were some of the best college coaches in the country — all waltzing into Condie’s office to inquire about the 6-8 unicorn. He decided to join Sean Miller’s team in the desert, committing to the University of Arizona in 2017.
He joined a stacked recruiting class at a college basketball blue-blood. It seemed perfect. By the end of his freshman year, the program was engulfed in an NCAA scandal and the kid who grew up playing point guard was stuck in an already-crowded frontcourt. He left after two seasons.
“Arizona had maybe too many guys,” Condie said.
As you know, Akot transferred to Boise State. He began playing point guard. Began scoring over 10 points a game. Began leading the program to heights it had never scaled.
“When I started playing point guard and getting more comfortable and being allowed to play free,” Akot said, “it was like, ‘Finally.’”
****
I throw down a small chessboard and ask Akot to play, hoping not for a win but to witness how he strangles his opponents like an anaconda.
“Do you think you can beat me in five minutes?” I ask him. Akot shrugs. It seems he’s being humble. What I later learn is he can’t win in five minutes if I take 45 seconds to ponder every move. (It’s called strategy!)
Akot does not want to linger. He doesn’t need to linger. After all, who has time for some of these stalemates? Three-minute games? Five-minute matches. No way. He’s a student-athlete after all. Time is sparse.
“I like the one-minute games or two-minute games,” Akot said.
This is not that.
Akot is manning the white pieces, which means he goes first. The Canadian, dressed in sweats, comes out with the Sicilian Defense opening. I did not realize that until he mentioned it and even if I had, it’s not like I have a clue what the Sicilian Defense is. All I know is he moved the pawn in front of his king up two spaces.
Akot’s chess odyssey began years ago, back when he was a fourth grader at the King’s School in Winnipeg. His teacher, Mr. Booth, had this idea that chess was math, which meant portions of class time were dedicated to playing the century’s-old game.
Akot was really good. He started winning tournaments, getting a reputation around Winnipeg. Eventually, he entered the provincial tournament and finished second.
“I would’ve went to the national tournament if I won that,” Akot said. “That’s when I figured out I was pretty good. ... There was a time when I took chess more seriously than basketball.”
But even by the time basketball pushed its way to the forefront of his life, he kept playing chess. At Wasatch High, he joined the school’s chess team — but he was so much better than every other kid at the school, Akot mostly practiced against the advisor, Dr. Peter Cossid, who was also a chemistry teacher at the school.
“Emman brought up the idea of like, ‘Oh, we should go to this chess tournament.’” said Akot’s roommate at Wasatch, Damion Squire. “I’ve never got to beat him. I was never up there like that. But he taught me a lot of stuff, though.”
Squire only attended one tournament, but Akot talked a few other hoops players into tagging along. In 2016, they won the Utah State Chess Championship.
“It helped having Emmanuel,” said Condie. “I still remember, before I took him to an unofficial visit at the University of Utah, I picked him up from a chess match at a high school in Salt Lake City.”
At Wasatch and back in Winnipeg and even now in Boise, everyone knows how Akot kills time on roadtrips. The star plays match after match on Chess.com, an app that allows players to play against random opponents around the world.
The app rates you on skill level, so experts aren’t just punishing poor beginners. People like Kigab (700) are considered novices. Meanwhile, Akot is almost at 1,900 (advanced), which means the people beating him now are “like computers.”
I am not a computer. Maybe closer to a typewriter. But what Akot does not know is his amateur opponent has a plan of his own. The thought was to play so nonsensically that he gets lost in the idiocy — like a poker player who goes all in with a pair of 2s.
It does not work. Akot’s troops push into enemy territory and, as he hoped, his white pieces have control of the center of the board. A Boise State staffer walks over to check on the game. Akot doesn’t have all night — there is still a dinner to get to and a tournament matchup to prep for. He seems to get the message.
My king is trapped in its starting position. The queen is guarding it on one side, a helpless bishop on the other. His rook is stationed in the nearby corner, ready to attack. But it doesn’t need to. Akot moves his bishop from A6 to C8.
He grabs my black bishop.
“Check mate,” he says.
That long slog of that six-minute game is finally over. Phew.
“Our whole game we played,” Akot says later, “I probably could’ve done that in two to three seconds. I’m not even kidding.”
****
The question now for Akot is simple: Where will he be playing chess from next year?
Because of the additional COVID year, Akot has a season of eligibility remaining. But he turns 23 on Thursday. He’s already been in college for five years and, at some point, you’re the player you are. There is little NBA talk surrounding the Boise State senior, but he could leave college in a week and start making six-figures overseas.
Or he could come back for one final run, return to a Boise State roster that may only lose Kigab.
“I have no clue what I’m going to do yet,” Akot said. “Only time will tell.”
He didn’t close the door on a final season in the blue and orange. That, in and of itself, is remarkable. Think back to when Akot transferred from Arizona, when he picked Boise State in February 2019. It was huge. Akot, the former five-star recruit, was the highest-ranked player in program history, an addition that made head turns and mouths utter, “What are they building at Boise State?”
Akot has always had expectations. When Wasatch Academy went to the Hoophall Classic — a major high school tournament — Akot couldn’t take two steps off the bus before kids ran up to him asking for an autograph.
People always predicted things for Akot. They expected him and Deandre Ayton to make the Final Four at Arizona. They expected him to be a one-and-done. They expected him to be in the NBA right now.
Then he transferred to BSU. Those grandiose forecasts fell by the wayside. He was no longer the “five-star” prospect. He was just “Emman.”
At Boise State, everyone knows he is a transfer. That he wears flip flops too small for his feet. That he eats enough gummy bears to single handedly keep Haribo in business. That his height only makes him a better point guard. That makes any challenger in chess look foolish. That he’ll make the decision that’s best for the future.
“I’m always interested and fascinated with the other things really good kids are interested in,” Goswani said. “Emmanuel being a chess player makes sense to me. It allows him to have a strategy and think about where his next move is.”