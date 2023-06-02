Boise State fans know about records. For as many people know about the Broncos’ Fiesta Bowl magic, just as many know that Kellen Moore is college football's all-time winningest quarterback (50-3).
It is a special thing to claim a national record holder, to think about all the folks who have played college football over the past century and the greatest in one area wore blue and orange.
What’s interesting is Boise State might have another major record holder in a few years.
If kicker Jonah Dalmas stays on the pace he’s set over the past three seasons, he will have made more field goals than anyone else in college football history. The current record is 97, set by NC State’s Christopher Dunn last season.
Dalmas has successfully made 56 field goals in his career and has two years of eligibility remaining.
He went 7 for 8 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He set a school record for field goals made in 2021, hitting 26 of 28. And last season, Dalmas overcame two misses in the opener and knocked 23 of 27 through the uprights.
Heading into this season, Dalmas is 41 field goals shy of tying the record and 42 away from breaking it. That’s just 21 made field goals in each of the next two years, a seemingly achievable feat if we look at his recent production.
If Dalmas did break the record, too, it might come with an asterisk — just as Dunn’s current mark has. That COVID season gave every player in the country a fifth year of eligibility, which unsurprisingly is and will inflate several career records.
Another thing, too: Dalmas has some other guys within striking distance of the record. Missouri’s Harrison Mevis (62 made field goals) and Georgia’s Jack Podlesny (61) also have two years of eligibility left.
But the fact that we can talk about Dalmas becoming college football’s all-time field goal leader without hyperbole is a testament to how good Dalmas has been.
And Dalmas might be so good that he doesn’t even take aim at the record.
“I’m anticipating (2023) to be my senior year, but we’ll see what we get to,” Dalmas said. “My focus is another year because I wanted to help my brothers get to another Mountain West Championship Game. That’s the focus right now.”
Dalmas, a former football and soccer standout at Rocky Mountain HS, took a two-year mission to serve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Riverside, California, and returned without a clear path for his future.
He reached out to Boise State, and the Broncos gave the local kid a two-week tryout. It only took a few days before BSU upended the whole tryout and gave Dalmas a spot on the team as a walk-on. Then it only took a few games before Boise State pulled that walk-on label and put Dalmas on scholarship.
Throughout his entire time at Boise State, Dalmas has exceeded expectations — the product of countless hours spent trying to perfect his craft.
“The emphasis has just been consistency, making sure we’re preparing the way we need to,” Dalmas said this spring. “I think my leg is getting a lot stronger. We’ve been emphasizing workouts where we can get the quads bigger and stronger.”
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.