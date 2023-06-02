Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State fans know about records. For as many people know about the Broncos’ Fiesta Bowl magic, just as many know that Kellen Moore is college football's all-time winningest quarterback (50-3).

It is a special thing to claim a national record holder, to think about all the folks who have played college football over the past century and the greatest in one area wore blue and orange.

Recommended for you

Load comments