Of course the drought could end in 2024. Of course Boise State could finally break through and win an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in program history. Heck, the Broncos had chances the past two years but ran into a much-better Memphis team in 2022 and battled injuries and poor shooting this past March against Northwestern.
Heading into his 13th season at BSU, coach Leon Rice has arguably built his deepest and most talented squad, a mix of returning starters, transfers and freshmen that has the Broncos positioned again to contend for the Mountain West crown.
To think this year would be the year Boise State wins an NCAA Tournament game isn’t crazy. But, then again, it wouldn’t be crazy to think the drought continues.
There’s a story about the NCAA Tournament that Rice always likes to tell. Back in 1999, Minnesota was a solid squad. The Golden Gophers were seven games over .500 and were a 7-seed in March Madness.
On the day before Minnesota was to play its first NCAA Tournament game, the St. Paul Pioneer Press published an article that alleged an office manager in the academic counseling unit had for years been doing homework and other coursework for numerous Minnesota basketball players. Soon after, two starters and two reserves were suspended for the NCAA Tournament.
A day later, a small, private Jesuit school from Spokane, Washington upset Minnesota. It was the first NCAA Tournament victory for Gonzaga — and the Bulldogs would continue their Cinderella run into the Elite 8 and turn into one of the very best programs of the 21st century.
Rice tells that story to show that no matter how good your team is, sometimes you need a little luck in the NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t matter how many games you win. It doesn’t matter what seed you earn. It doesn’t matter how good your venue is. If you get pitted against a team you don’t match up well against — well, look up 2018 Virginia or 2023 Purdue.
College basketball is an odd sport. For so much of the national public, the only thing that matters in the NCAA Tournament. They don’t care if you go undefeated in the regular season. If you don’t win a contest, or two, during March Madness — when they and everyone else are watching — who cares?
And this works two ways. If a squad does make a great run in the NCAA Tournament, they get an inflated reputation for probably too long. Half of America probably hasn’t watched a Butler or Wichita State game in a decade, but the default opinion is that they’re always great … because they made the Final Four way back when and people still remember that. There are still people who expect UNLV to be good because they won the title — checks notes — 33 years ago.
On Monday, national radio host Dan Patrick was giving a speech about conference realignment in which he said, “My source said, they’re (the Pac-12) also looking at, do you have a good basketball team? Do you have other sports that you can contribute to the Pac-12, which is very important.”
What Patrick did not mention is that Boise State has quite a good basketball team, one that was a top-40 squad for most of last season, one that has 51 combined wins in the past two seasons and one that has gone to the last two NCAA Tournaments.
He — and many others — don’t know Boise State has a good basketball team because they haven’t won in the NCAA Tournament.
Which is silly. And maybe it's silly to care what casual basketball fans think about Boise State? If folks around the Mountain West, prospective recruits and fans in the Treasure Valley know how good the Broncos are, does it matter what anyone on the East Coast thinks?
Different folks will have different opinions on that. But the Broncos won’t garner national attention or respect until they win in the NCAA Tournament. Perhaps that will be in 2024.
